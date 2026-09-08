A viral clip of Baba Ijesha and his wife CEO Luminee sparked online buzz over a TikTok conversation between the couple

In the video, Luminee is seen appealing to her husband to teach her how to use TikTok and grant her permission to join the platform

Baba Ijesha's response to his wife's request got fans talking, with many sharing divided opinions about the couple's dynamic

A short video of Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, has found its way onto social media timelines and sparked a wave of reactions from fans and followers.

In the clip, Luminee is seen appealing directly to her husband, urging him to teach her how to use TikTok and grant her access to the platform. Her words were warm but insistent:

Fans react to viral moment Baba Ijesha’s wife pleaded with actor. Credit: Baba Ijesha

Source: Instagram

"Daddy, I have told you to teach me how to use TikTok, you use the app very well and you are familiar with it, so teach me how to use it. Give me permission to use TikTok."

The actor, for his part, was reportedly reluctant, telling his wife to stay away from TikTok altogether.

Why Fans Are Divided Over the Clip

While some viewers found the exchange endearing, others raised eyebrows at the idea of a wife seeking her husband's approval before joining a social media platform.

The "Daddy" term of address also drew comments, though many pointed out that it is common practice among Nigerian couples of a certain generation to use parental nicknames for one another.

What truly got people talking was the permission angle. Several commenters felt the dynamic revealed more about the couple's relationship than the TikTok conversation itself.

Here are some of the reactions:

@teeto__olayeni wrote:

"Ori Eyin mejeji ti buruuuu danudanu"

@omah_leeautos commented:

"It's not even the 'daddy' that's the issue here. You can call your husband and wife anything. My own is, why is she asking for permission to join TikTok?? Amd he is saying 'no TikTok, don't go to TikTok' Awwwnn, love in Ogbomoso."

@nailsbyexoticluxe reacted:

"Omoo we are so fcked up."

@omoyee_ni shared:

"Well, some older couples call their spouse daddy and mummy😂😂. Luminee just wan package the marriage for una"

@m16_couture wrote:

"Bisi increased my anger with that caption 😡😡😂😂😂"

@its_utiee asked:

"What part of the video is adorable, abeg ??? 😂😂😂😂."

Viral clip shows Baba Ijesha’s wife pleading with actor, sparks reactions. Credit: Baba Ijesha

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng