UK Bans Imports From Israeli West Bank Settlements, 11 Countries Join Sanctions

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced a ban on goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing

France, Canada, and nine other European nations confirmed they would impose similar sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements

Israeli and US officials warned the UK against the move, with Israel's president calling it a grave miscalculation

The United Kingdom has moved to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband making the announcement before Parliament.

Miliband used stark language during the address, saying "settler terrorists" were carrying out "ethnic cleansing" and that the Israeli government had turned a "blind eye" to the violence.

UK sanctions Israeli settlements as Ed Miliband announces import ban and sparks global diplomatic debate. Photo credit: LamSnowfort/GettyImages

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According to BBC, the announcement was accompanied by sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements, which have been condemned under international law.

12 countries join West Bank sanctions

The UK was not alone in taking action. France and Canada confirmed they would impose sanctions alongside Britain. Shortly afterwards, nine more countries — Denmark, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden — said they would do the same, bringing the total number of participating nations to 12.

The coordinated response comes as Israel moves ahead with plans to build 1,200 new homes in the occupied West Bank and as settler attacks on Palestinians have risen sharply this year.

Israel and US push back hard

Both Israeli and American officials were quick to condemn the UK's position before the announcement was formalised. Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the measures as a "grave miscalculation," while US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned on the BBC that British companies could be barred from doing business in several US states as a consequence.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, welcomed the move as a turning point. "Today, Britain begins to move from condemnation to consequences, from words to action," he wrote on X.

Zomlot argued it was not possible to recognise Palestinian statehood while "allowing its territory to be annexed," and described the UK's decision as "long overdue." He called on Britain to take a leading role internationally, saying: "Britain should now lead in Europe, across the Commonwealth, and internationally, to ensure that no state, company, bank, or institution contributes to, facilitates, or profits from this illegal occupation."

He stressed that the decision should mark a beginning rather than an end point in shifting Western policy toward Palestine.

Britain recognises Palestinian state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Britain formally recognised the State of Palestine on Sunday, citing Israel’s failure to meet conditions including a ceasefire in the nearly two-year-old Gaza war. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signalled a significant shift in UK foreign policy and carried symbolic weight given Britain’s historic role in the creation of modern Israel following World War Two.

Source: Legit.ng