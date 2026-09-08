France Football announced the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's category, officially opening the award season

PSG leads all clubs in nominations after successfully defending their UEFA Champions League title

Current holder Ousmane Dembele and eight-time winner Lionel Messi both feature on the nominees list

France Football has unveiled the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Men's category, formally kicking off what promises to be a fiercely contested race for football's most prestigious individual honour.

Paris Saint-Germain has the largest representation on the list, a reflection of the French club's dominance in European competition after successfully defending their UEFA Champions League title.

Premier League champions Arsenal also feature prominently among the nominees, alongside German giants Bayern Munich, Spanish giants Barcelona and World Cup winners Spain, all of whom contributed multiple players to the 30-man shortlist.

Current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele is among the nominees, as expected, having won the award in the previous cycle. His inclusion keeps him in contention to become the first player in recent memory to retain the trophy.

Also on the list is Lionel Messi, the Argentine legend who holds the all-time record with eight Ballon d'Or titles. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward's inclusion signals that France Football continues to recognise his ongoing contributions to the sport.

The spread of nominees across clubs and national teams from France, England, Germany, Spain and beyond suggests that the 2026 edition will draw from a broad range of performances at both domestic and international levels, including the recently concluded World Cup.

France Football is yet to announce the final voting timeline and ceremony date, but the release of the 30-man list marks the start of the official countdown to the announcement of the winner.

Full list of nominees

Dembele picks top 3 favourites

Legit.ng previously reported that Ousmane Dembele named his top 3 Ballon d'Or favourites before the full list of nominees were announced.

The Paris Saint-Germain star picked his teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

Source: Legit.ng