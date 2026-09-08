Jay-Jay Okocha and John Mikel Obi built multi-million dollar business empires after hanging up their boots

The 5 former Super Eagles stars diversified into hospitality, logistics, media, and real estate across Nigeria and abroad

Vincent Enyeama channelled his wealth back into his home region rather than Lagos, setting him apart from his peers

For some Nigerian footballers, retirement from professional football has marked the beginning of another ambitious chapter.

After years of earning big salaries, building strong networks and gaining international recognition, several former Super Eagles stars have channelled their resources into businesses across different sectors.

Jay Jay Okocha is regarded as one of Nigeria's richest ex-footballers due to his many businesses. Photo credit: @Official_jj10

Source: Instagram

The transition has seen ex-players move into hospitality, real estate, entertainment, sports media, logistics and other ventures.

Their fame has also opened doors to lucrative endorsement deals, while the experience and connections gained during their playing careers have helped some build brands that extend far beyond football.

Names such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Obafemi Martins, John Mikel Obi and Vincent Enyeama have all taken different paths since stepping away from the game.

While their businesses vary considerably, they share a common approach of putting their earnings and influence to work away from the football pitch.

Here, Legit.ng has listed five Nigerian football legends who have built notable business interests after retirement and continue to make their mark in the corporate world.

5 Nigerian ex-footballers who own major businesses

1. Jay-Jay Okocha

Augustine "Jay-Jay" Okocha, the former Bolton Wanderers and Super Eagles midfielder, has built a wide-ranging commercial portfolio since retiring from professional football.

According to Vanguard, his business interests cover finance, entertainment, infrastructure and sports marketing.

He runs a Bureau de Change, a restaurant and a bar, and is involved in the importation of consumer goods including wine.

Okocha also serves as a brand ambassador for Nigerian logistics company Kwik Delivery and works as a football commentator for SuperSport.

His estimated net worth is frequently reported at up to $150 million.

2. Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu, one of the most decorated players in Nigerian football history, has built a business profile centred on hospitality and sports.

He owns Hardley Apartments, a four-star hotel on Victoria Island in Lagos, and chairs Enyimba Football Club.

In 2022, he was appointed global ambassador for Sportsbet, and he also endorses vehicles for Simba TVS.

Beyond brand partnerships, Kanu works as a freelance sports consultant, sharing expertise with organisations around the world.

3. Obafemi Martins

Obafemi Martins, widely known as "Obagoal," built a reported net worth of between $25 million and $35 million during stints in Europe, the United States and China.

He has reinvested heavily in Nigeria, owning more than 20 properties across Lagos.

His business portfolio includes Cosa Nostra Patron, a popular nightclub in Lagos, and a clothing line in the United States inspired by his trademark acrobatic goal celebrations.

He also runs the Obafemi Martins Foundation.

4. John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel, the former Chelsea midfielder and Super Eagles captain, carries an estimated net worth of between $45 million and $60 million, accumulated across more than a decade at Stamford Bridge and lucrative contracts in China and Kuwait.

Since retiring, he has co-founded a transport company operating inter-state routes within Nigeria and serves as the face of BetWinner in Africa.

He also hosts The Obi One Podcast, where he discusses football, business and life after sport.

5. Vincent Enyeama

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, widely considered one of the finest African shot-stoppers of his generation, has an estimated net worth of between $24 million and $28 million.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Enyeama directed his investments toward Uyo in Akwa Ibom State rather than Lagos, where he owns Vinpy Hotels, ACB reports.

He also holds real estate assets in France and Nigeria, and runs a wine distribution business based in France, a venture shaped by his long career at LOSC Lille in Ligue 1.

Okocha reflects on Super Eagles 1994 debut

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Jay-Jay Okocha's reflections on the Super Eagles' performance during the 1994 World Cup.

He revealed that despite having a talented squad, it was a lack of self-belief that ultimately hindered their journey in the tournament, leaving them to wonder what could have been.

Source: Legit.ng