The US government has outlined four specific writing errors that can cause a foreigner to fail the citizenship language writing test

Applicants who write a different sentence, use abbreviations, or submit an illegible response risk an automatic failure

The US government published the full details of these requirements on its official website

The United States government has released an official list of four writing mistakes that can cause a foreigner to fail the citizenship language writing test, offering a clear warning to applicants preparing for the naturalisation process.

The information was published on an official US government website, outlining the exact conditions under which an applicant would be deemed to have failed the writing component of the citizenship test.

US lists 4 writing mistakes that could make foreigners fail citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

US citizenship writing test

According to the guidelines, an applicant fails the writing test if they make errors serious enough that the sentence loses its meaning and the examining officer cannot understand what was written. The standard is not perfection, but the written response must clearly communicate the intended meaning.

The four specific mistakes that result in an automatic failure are:

Writing a different sentence or words from what was dictated Using an abbreviation in place of a dictated word Writing nothing at all, or only one or two isolated words Submitting a completely illegible sentence

What applicants need to know

The writing test forms part of the broader English language assessment during the naturalisation interview. Applicants are expected to write a sentence in English as dictated by the officer, demonstrating a basic ability to communicate in written English.

These four failure conditions make it clear that examiners are looking for a complete, readable, and accurate response. Writing shortcuts such as abbreviations, leaving the response blank, or straying from the dictated sentence are all treated as failures, regardless of the applicant's overall command of the language.

Foreigners preparing for US citizenship are advised to practise writing full sentences clearly and legibly, ensuring their handwriting is readable and that they do not substitute or omit any part of what is dictated to them during the test.

US sets citizenship test pass mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had outlined the number of questions foreigners must answer in its naturalisation civics test and the score required to pass.

The USCIS rules provide two versions of the test, depending on when an applicant filed their citizenship application, with the newer version requiring applicants to answer more questions correctly.

Source: Legit.ng