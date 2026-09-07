Denmark's government published a strict set of rules that all applicants must follow while sitting the Danish language test for a residence permit

The rules prohibit applicants from standing up, speaking to others, or taking toilet breaks during the 30-minute test

Foreigners applying for a residence permit as a religious worker in Denmark are the specific group the rules apply to

Denmark has published a firm set of rules governing the conduct of foreigners who sit its Danish language test, and the restrictions leave very little room for any deviation once the examination begins.

The rules appear on the official Danish government website and apply specifically to applicants seeking a residence permit as a religious worker in Denmark. The test lasts approximately 30 minutes with no intermission, covering first the language component and then the knowledge section in one continuous session.

Denmark lists 5 rules applicants must obey during Danish language test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu

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Denmark's language test

According to the Danish government, the following five rules must be strictly observed by all applicants during the test:

1. You cannot stand up at any point during the examination

2. You cannot speak to the other persons taking the test

3. It is not possible to interrupt the test in order to take a break or go to the toilet

4. It is not possible to repeat a question if you did not hear it the first time

5. You must remain seated until the staff tells you that you may stand up

The official text from the Danish government website reads:

"The entire extension test takes approximately 30 minutes. The test runs without breaks, first the language test, then the knowledge test. You cannot stand up or speak to the other persons taking the test. It is not possible to interrupt the test in order to take a break or go to the toilet. Likewise, it is not possible to repeat a question in case you did not hear it the first time, so you must be very focused."

What happens during the test

The format of the test follows a structured audio-based process. After each question is played, a tone sounds to signal that the applicant now has exactly five seconds to select their answer. There is no opportunity to ask for clarification or have any question replayed.

Given the five-second window per question and the prohibition on repetition,

stress that full concentration throughout the session is essential. Once the test concludes, applicants are required to stay in their seats until a member of staff formally signals that they may rise and leave.

Denmark lists groups exempt from language test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had listed five categories of foreigners who are exempt from the standard Danish language requirement when applying for citizenship.

The exemptions cover certain applicants living in Greenland or the Faroe Islands, Swedish and Norwegian speakers, members of the Danish minority in Southern Schleswig, some Danish-born applicants living abroad, and certain children applying for citizenship independently of their parents.

Source: Legit.ng