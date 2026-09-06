Verydarkman weighed in on the autopsy report of Tiny, Davido's friend, who died in March 2026 after a body part enlargement procedure in Thailand

VDM attributed the businessman's death to insecurity, noting he was buried in a $750,000 casket despite being wealthy

The controversial influencer used Tiny's story to dish out advice to men who feel insecure about their bodies

Popular Nigerian social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) has reacted to the autopsy report surrounding the death of Tiny, a wealthy businessman and close friend of music superstar Davido.

Tiny passed away on 6 March 2026 after undergoing a personal body part enlargement surgery in Thailand.

VDM shares take about Tiny's autopsy report, sends strong message to men. Photo credit@verydarkman.@ego222

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, the autopsy revealed that the injection used during the procedure migrated into Tiny's chest during a post-surgery massage at a hotel, triggering a fatal reaction. The businessman was reportedly buried in a $750,000 casket.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, 6 September 2026, VDM reflected at length on why he believes Tiny's death was entirely avoidable, pinning the root cause on insecurity rather than any genuine medical necessity.

VDM's take on Insecurity

VDM framed his reaction around what he described as the three core purposes of every living creature: to survive, to multiply, and to die. He argued that anything pursued beyond those three functions is driven by vanity or fear, and that insecurity is the force pushing people toward dangerous cosmetic procedures.

VDM sends message to men about body enhancement. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

"Insecurity is the biggest undoing to anybody," he said, adding that the same pressure causes women to undergo BBL surgeries and other body-altering procedures.

He stressed that Tiny, despite being a man of considerable wealth who could afford to live comfortably, chose to spend money on a procedure that ultimately claimed his life. "You use your money to go buy your own death," VDM said bluntly.

VDM's advice to men about insecurity

Rather than condemning Tiny, VDM used the moment to speak directly to men who share similar insecurities. He urged them to invest in emotional connection and foreplay rather than risky surgical interventions, arguing that intimacy goes far beyond physical attributes.

He concluded with a broader message about self-acceptance, encouraging both men and women to resist the pressure to alter their bodies in the pursuit of external validation. "Say no to insecurity," he urged his audience.

VDM also reflected briefly on his own life, saying he had never been driven by desperation and credited that mindset as part of the reason he found his footing as a public figure.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about late Tiny and sending a warning to men below:

VDM reacts to Regina Daniels' sister's claim

Legit.ng reported that controversial social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) reacted to a post by Destiny Daniels, the sister of actress Regina Daniels, explaining why the actress was recently spotted at her estranged husband Ned Nwoko’s residence.

In his reaction, VDM stated that he had earned the right to advise Senator Ned Nwoko, while praising the lawmaker for the way he treated Regina during their marriage.

The social commentator also aimed at members of Regina’s family, accusing their influence of contributing to the breakdown of the actress’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng