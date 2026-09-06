Opta's supercomputer updated its Premier League title predictions after Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in a London derby on matchday two

Arsenal and Manchester City are the only clubs with a perfect record in the Premier League this season

The supercomputer's updated numbers show one club pulling far ahead of every other team in the title race

Arsenal have moved to the front of the Premier League title race, according to updated probability figures from Opta's supercomputer, following their 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a London derby.

Chelsea struck first through Morgan Rogers in the second minute, but Arsenal hit back before the half-hour mark when Kai Havertz, a former Blue, levelled in the 25th minute.

Martin Odegaard scored Arsenal's winner against Chelsea. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Martin Odegaard then put the Gunners ahead early in the second half, and Mikel Arteta's side held firm to collect all three points.

The result means Arsenal join Manchester City at the top of the table, with both clubs the only teams to have won all of their league matches this season.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

The Gunners now carry a 51.78% chance of retaining their Premier League title, meaning they are statistically more likely to win the league than every other club combined.

As noted by The Analyst, Manchester City, the only other side with a perfect record after three matches so far this season, are next in line at 26.41%.

Liverpool's chances sit at just above 6%, while Chelsea have dropped to fourth in the probability rankings with a 4% chance of winning the title after the defeat.

The updated figures reflect how quickly the early weeks of a Premier League season can reshape the title conversation, with Arsenal's win over a direct rival pushing their odds well clear of the chasing pack.

Mysterious cat predicted Arsenal vs Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London.

The feline oracle predicted a draw, which turned out to be wrong as the Gunners narrowly edged it against their rivals at the Emirates Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng