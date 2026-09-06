Cubana Chief Priest publicly backed Peller after relationship coach Solomon Buchi filed a police report with the UK's Metropolitan Police

Buchi claimed a Peller livestream accusation about infidelity caused him a nervous breakdown documented by his doctor

Cubana Chief Priest challenged Buchi's decision on Instagram, vowing to deploy lawyers in defence of the content creator

Cubana Chief Priest has waded into the growing feud between TikTok streamer Peller and relationship coach Solomon Buchi, coming out swinging on the young content creator's behalf after Buchi escalated the dispute by involving the Metropolitan Police.

Solomon Buchi had detailed publicly how remarks made by Peller during a livestream left him in a severe emotional state.

Cubana Chief Priest wades into Solomon Buchi and Peller feud over UK police report. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/solomonbbuchi/peller089

Source: Instagram

According to the coach, Peller alleged that he had been sleeping with another man's wife, a claim Buchi flatly denied.

He said the accusation was so damaging that it triggered a nervous breakdown, which his general practitioner documented.

Because Peller was in the UK at the time, Solomon Buchi said he filed a report with the Metropolitan Police.

Cubana Chief Priest fires back at Solomon Buchi

On September 5, Cubana Chief Priest left a pointed comment beneath Solomon Buchi's Instagram post, framing the police report as little more than a bid for online engagement.

He wrote:

"You no go fit do anything this one n content you still Dey do, you Dey find engagement. you know the rubbish wey you don talk about the boy & others you wan call police small yansh dey shake. i go send lawyers like shooters."

When the celebrity barman noticed that Buchi had subsequently disabled comments on the post, he shared a screenshot to his Instagram story, writing:

"Mr Buchi don fold lock comment. What a day to be alive & you can't even stand what you dish out. Something wey you no do no suppose pain you reach like this oh. So na true."

The original Peller's livestream dispute

The row traces back to a livestream in which Peller made remarks about a "Mr Buchi" sleeping with somebody's wife.

Solomon Buchi took the comments as a direct reference to himself.

Peller, however, later pushed back in a video, stating that he had been speaking about a fan involved in some online banter and questioned whether Buchi was the only person with that name.

Swipe to read Cubana Chief Priest's comment about Peller and Solomon Buchi's feud below:

Social media users react to Cubana Chief Priest's comments

Fans online were quick to weigh in on Cubana's intervention:

@Destinyigheghe said:

"🤣Cubana Chief Priest entering the Solomon Buchi vs Peller matter with full energy. 'I will send lawyers like sh%%ters for Peller. You can't stand what you dish out.' This one no go end quietly 😂"

@emzyngb1 wrote:

"This beef just upgraded from social media to Supreme Court Premium! One person brought allegations, the other brought lawyers like they're coming for a championship. 😭"

@Mercilesserqi commented:

"Buchi head dey shake. Few weeks ago he was here saying trash about peller and Jarvis now he can't take what he dish, he says 'he is mental traumatized' 😂😂😂"

@IfeanyiOny95278 added:

"This social media beef just keeps escalating! When words turn into legal threats, things have clearly gone beyond ordinary banter. At this point, let the lawyers and the law handle it rather than turning it into another online spectacle....💫💯"

@Dear_OMo observed:

"LoL... because he knows they have a solid defense in peller not tagging buchi or addressing him directly if not there's nothing he can do he will just spend money"

Cubana Chief Priest threatens legal action as Solomon Buchi and Peller feud escalates. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/solomonbbuchi/peller089

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest shows off new US mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest became a landlord in the United States.

He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng