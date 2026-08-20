Cubana Chief Priest took to Instagram on Thursday, August 20, to celebrate Peller's post-wedding wins

The socialite listed a house, a G-Wagon, cash inflow and a Kai Cenat collaboration among Peller's blessings

The celebrity barman used his own marriage as a testimony, urging single men to take the leap

Socialite and businessman Cubana Chief Priest has come out strongly in defence of marriage, pointing to TikTok star Peller's recent experience as proof that tying the knot can unlock life-changing blessings.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, August 20, Cubana Chief Priest accompanied a series of photos of himself and his wife with a passionate message about what Peller has reportedly gained in just three weeks since his wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest highlights Peller’s growing success and opportunities following his marriage to Jarvis. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/peller089

Source: Instagram

According to the businessman, the 20 days following Peller's wedding saw the content creator acquire a house, a G-Wagon, significant cash inflow, heightened visibility and valuable connections.

Cubana Chief Priest also pointed to what he described as the biggest win: a collaboration with American streaming sensation Kai Cenat, the same person critics had previously used to taunt Peller.

Cubana Chief Priest's marriage testimony

Beyond celebrating Peller's wins, the celebrity barman and close friend to Afrobeats singer Davido made the message deeply personal, describing his own marriage as a turning point that sent his life on an upward trajectory.

In his words:

"Marriage Comes With Crazy Biggest Blessings, In Just 20 Days Since This @peller089 Wedding, He Got A House, A Gwagon, Crazy Cash Inflow, More Visibility, Connects & Respect. He Also Got Opportunity To Bigger Opportunities & Collaboration With @kaicenat Wey Dem Been Use Whine Am. Let Nobody Deceive You Marriage Is Everything, it's The Best Thing That Can Happen To The Right Couple. Marriage Changed My Life, From The Moment I Got Married Till Date It's Been Up Up Up. Take The Bull By The Horn Like Peller To Activate Your Own Blessings, 2 Is Better Than 1, Go & Marry."

Check out Cubana Chief Priest's post below:

Fans react to the Cubana Chief Priest's marriage advice

The post stirred lively debate online, with many fans sharing their thoughts:

@honiebells007 commented:

"This testimony sweet me. May the blessings continue to multiply. Marriage with the right person is truly a blessing.🙏🏄‍♀️"

@poddyworldwide wrote:

"Abii make I go marry so I go fit unlock my own blessing 🤔"

@no_brain_is_idle reacted:

"The bullet hits lots of guys out there 🙌👏"

@o.g.b.a.f.i.a cautioned:

"Pls guys don't be deceived ohhhh 🙏🙏🙏 peller was already made ohhh make you no go cry blood 🩸, ochacho and others no go attend your wedding ohhh 😂😂"

@paulaneke2018 shared:

"Very good advice but always study and find yourself,try and be ready,no let anyone or anything pressure you,the coin always comes with two sides so it could be any side of it but stay positive always and above all avoid setups"

@proud_delta added:

"Am a testimony to it…. Marry well ❤️❤️❤️"

Cubana Chief Priest discusses marriage and Peller’s recent rise in visibility, wealth and opportunities. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/peller089

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest shows off new US mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest became a landlord in the United States.

He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng