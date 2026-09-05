Erling Haaland scored his 300th career goal as Manchester City beat Coventry City to make it three Premier League wins

Opta's supercomputer updated its title predictions after City's victory, with Arsenal still leading the race by a wide margin

Coventry, Ipswich and Fulham are among the early relegation candidates after three matches of the 2026/27 season

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with a narrow win over Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium, moving to the top of the table after three matches.

Erling Haaland's solitary strike decided the contest and carried significant personal weight, marking the Norwegian striker's 300th club career goal, as noted by The Independent.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's winner against Coventry. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Despite Coventry's determined resistance, the newly promoted side left Manchester without a single point from their three outings so far, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Following Manchester City's victory, Opta's supercomputer through The Analyst updated its projections for this season's Premier League title race.

Arsenal remain the outright favourites, with their probability of winning the title sitting above 47%. Manchester City's chances climbed past 27% after the win, placing them firmly in contention.

Liverpool, who registered their first Premier League win of the season against Ipswich Town, now hold a 6% chance of lifting the title. Chelsea's probability dipped slightly below that same mark following recent results.

At the other end of the table, three clubs are drawing attention as early candidates for the drop. Coventry and Ipswich have both struggled since returning to or continuing in the top flight, while Fulham have lost all three of their matches under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, putting the west London club under early pressure.

Coventry's situation is the most precarious of the three, with no points collected in three attempts since coming up from the Championship.

Awoniyi missed glorious chance

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi missed a glorious chance to give Coventry City an early lead against Manchester City at the Etihad.

The miss proved costly as Haaland's goal was enough to give the home side the victory and condemn Coventry to their third defeat.

Source: Legit.ng