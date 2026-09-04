Jonathan Jibo, a Nigerian man, has raised alarm on X after his 37-year-old sister vanished in Doha more than 48 hours after her flight from Lagos landed safely

The woman, a veteran Lagos airport worker of nearly 12 years, had arranged her own accommodation and a job in Qatar well before travelling

Jonathan shared her photos and flight ticket online and urged his followers to retweet as he attempts to get CCTV footage from Doha airport authorities

Jonathan Jibo, a Nigerian man, took to X on September 4, 2026, to raise alarm after his 37-year-old sister vanished upon landing at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, with no contact made more than 48 hours after her flight touched down.

His sister had boarded Qatar Airways flight QR 1408 out of Lagos, and the two exchanged messages via WhatsApp while she was still in the air, using the plane's onboard Wi-Fi. That was the last time Jonathan heard from her.

A Nigerian woman who travelled to Qatar for work has gone missing. Photo Credit: @digitalworldb

Source: Twitter

Sister picked up her luggage but never appeared

According to Jonathan, a family friend had been waiting at the airport to receive her upon arrival. He searched the arrivals area but found no sign of her.

When he approached the airline's desk for answers, staff confirmed that she had collected her baggage. She had not, however, made contact with anyone since.

What makes the disappearance particularly troubling to her family is her background. She spent nearly 12 years working at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport and was no stranger to navigating busy travel hubs.

The trip to Qatar was her first time flying abroad, yet she had made careful preparations, paying for her own accommodation and securing a job in Doha before she ever set foot on the plane.

Jonathan was clear on this point, writing that it was "not a free offer" and that she had "worked and financed everything from scratch."

Jonathan said he has instructed the agent involved to file a formal report with the authorities and request access to the airport's CCTV footage to determine who she was last seen with. He also attempted to reach the Nigerian Embassy in Doha via X, unsure whether he had found the correct official account.

In the post, he shared photographs of his sister alongside her flight ticket and appealed to followers to retweet in the hope of widening the search.

Legit.ng has reached Jonathan for comments at the time of this report.

See his tweet on X below:

Reactions trail man's outcry

The post drew widespread attention, with many Nigerians weighing in with theories and words of reassurance.

@UseSendlane said:

"There are ONLY 2 possibilities; 1. She's with Qatari authorities because they found something with her at the airport Or 2. She hasn't gotten a wifi yet to reach out."

@micdaniels02 said:

"I hope she's found on time, I'm sure the airline are working with law enforcement, she will be found. There's hope since she's been around airport before."

@pmmnigeria said:

"She obviously decided to go underground. Knowing Doha airport, nothing ontoward can happen to her there. It's the most secured airport in the world. I'll say give her time, she'll reach out."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had fainted at the Abuja airport while fighting with her sister over her missed flight.

Passenger's missing phone returned after 10 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a contract staff member had returned a passenger's missing phone after 10 days.

Mr Isibor was celebrated for safeguarding and returning a passenger’s missing mobile phone after 10 days.

The phone was handed back intact to its rightful owner, a gesture that highlighted his commitment to accountability and trust.

Source: Legit.ng