Nigerian lady Adedoyin shared photos from Gyor, Hungary, after receiving her resident permit in the city

Adedoyin described Gyor as a beautiful city in her post, which drew attention from Nigerians curious about life in Hungary

Fellow Nigerians flooded the comments with questions about work rights, proximity to Budapest, and travel plans

Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady now living in Hungary, sparked conversations online after sharing photographs from Gyor and announcing that she had received her resident permit in the city.

Posting on X, she celebrated the milestone with a simple but heartfelt caption:

"Got my resident permit today. Gyor is such a beautiful city."

Lady expresses joy as Hungary approves her residence permit. Photo credit: @Adedoyin/X.

Source: Twitter

The photos she attached showed scenes from the Hungarian city, drawing immediate interest from Nigerians at home and abroad who were curious about life in a part of Europe that rarely features in japa discussions.

Gyor Draws Attention From Nigerian Audience

Gyor, located in northwestern Hungary, sits close to the Austrian border and is one of the country's most historically rich cities.

While Budapest tends to dominate conversations about Hungary among Nigerians considering relocating to Europe, Adedoyin's post shone a light on a less commonly discussed destination and prompted followers to ask practical questions about studying, working, and visiting there.

Nigerians React to Adedoyin's Post

The post generated a lively response, with commenters raising questions about work opportunities, geography, and travel.

Busiyi asked:

"Can someone work while studying in Hungary, if so how many hours/week please?"

Sadiq said:

"You’re basically next to Vienna."

Chief Jo added:

"Is it far from Budapest? Booked my summer holiday there."

See the post below:

Lady gets Canadian permanent residence card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad celebrated after she received her Canadian permanent residence card.

Sharing the good news online, she described the milestone as a dream come true after documenting her relocation journey.

Source: Legit.ng