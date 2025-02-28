Life coach, Uzoamaka Nwachukwu, has advocated for prioritising mental health awareness and education for holistic well-being

The therapist also emphasised the importance of emotional self-awareness, citing mental health state changes with daily events

She further called for institutionalisation of counselling departments in organizations to promote mental health awareness and education

Uzoamaka Nwachukwu, a trained child psychologist, advocates for everyone to take responsibility for their mental health and become self-aware.

The co-founder of Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation and COLI Mental Health Academy, made this known on Thursday, August 8, 2024, while speaking during a stakeholder virtual free engagement activity on mental health and wellness.

Psychologist Nwachukwu advocates for institutionalisation of counselling departments in organisations to promote mental health. Photo Credit: Michael Nguyen, Ute Grabowsky Source: Getty Images

The program was organised by Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation Resource Centre to strengthen awareness and deepen consciousness on the triggers to negative emotions, anxiety disorders and addictions as well as their negative consequences on persons and society.

According to the therapist:

"Everyone needs Mental Health awareness, education and interventions in order to cope and live for wholistic well-being and self actualisation because mental health state is not static but changes with events and can change many times in the day hence the need for emotional self-awareness.”

She observed that people are more aware of their physical health than their mental health because physical health is what people can easily observe. In contrast, mental health state is unseen and revolves around mindsets and emotions but controls the physical.

The life coach used the occasion to advocate strong policies to promote a framework for mental health awareness to bring knowledge and awareness to people (self-awareness).

She expressed happiness about what Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation has started doing such as the Free counselling engagement for widows, widowers, bereaved persons, elderly persons above 65 years, sportsmen and women, free antenatal and postpartum depression counselling, free counselling for the physically challenged and visually impaired persons amongst others in conjunction with Rangers International Foundation, CAPIONG, and so on.

Need for mental health support in organisations

Speaking further, the therapist maintained that all organisations and spheres of life ought to prioritise mental health awareness and education through the institutionalisation of counselling departments manned by certified mental health life coaches, therapists and psychologists to be able to handle such issues with their staff and other individuals for optimum performance, improved psychological well being and productivity.

‘’Today in our society, people are faced with a whole lot of challenges and limitations and a large number seem to be overwhelmed hence the continued emergence and inevitability of some negative emotions, anxieties, depression and anxieties, traumas and its well being challenges.

"Just as there are medical practitioners for our medical health challenges, the existence of counselling units is equally important because mental health is a form of health that needs urgent attention."

“Come to think of it, a driver, pilot, doctor, athlete, footballer, clergy, nursing mother, law enforcement agent, child/young person, students, parent, teachers and other service providers in our society may have been overwhelmed by negative emotions and mental health challenges owing to some circumstances and factors at some point or the other."

"Everyone needs mental health awareness and education to enhance their cognitive, emotional, intellectual, spiritual and social wellbeing,” she said.

20 million Nigerians battling mental illness - Reps

Legit.ng had earlier reported that 20 million Nigerians are grappling with various forms of mental health issues, according to Representative Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi.

The House of Representatives however ordered its committees to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to enhance mental health facilities and raise awareness.

Mental health issues in Nigeria manifest in various forms, including mood swings, anxiety, and substance abuse-related problems, creating the need for urgent action.

