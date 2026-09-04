Isabell Idibia Opens Up About Mother Annie’s Close Bond With Celebrity Stylist Swanky Jerry
- Isabell Idibia, daughter of actress Annie Idibia, spoke about her bond with celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry during a radio interview
- The teenager said Swanky Jerry's closeness to her mother Annie goes beyond social media appearances and red carpet events
- Isabell also named the 2Baba song she loves most from her father's entire music catalogue
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Isabell Idibia, the teenage daughter of actress Annie Idibia and music legend 2Baba, has opened up about her mother's genuine friendship with celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, saying the relationship is far more than what the public sees.
Isabell made the revelation during an appearance on Yanga FM 89.9 in Lagos, in an interview that aired on Thursday, September 3.
Addressing how close her mother Annie is to Swanky Jerry, Isabell said the friendship was real and not staged for cameras.
"They are actually close; it is not just for the camera. Sometimes they are even on FaceTime; he was at the house some time ago, but I was asleep, and I couldn't see him. That is my uncle Swanky," she said.
Isabell on 2Baba's Music
Isabell also shared which of her father's songs holds the most meaning to her personally. She singled out "Nfanga Ibaga" as her favourite track from 2Baba's entire discography, describing it as the song she loves most from everything he has ever recorded.
The interview touched on several aspects of family life and her relationship with the people around her parents.
Legit.ng has previously reported on Isabell speaking about her relationship with 2Baba's other children and his baby mamas.
The video from Isabell's interview where she spoke about Annie's relationship with Swanky Jerry is below:
Annie spotted with wedding ring
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia sparked online buzz after being spotted wearing her wedding ring during a recent outing in South Africa.
This sighting came just days after she quietly reverted her social media name to Annie Idibia from Annie Macaulay, stirring speculation about her marital status.
Annie Idibia's daughter Isabell opens up about relationship with 2Baba's other kids, Natasha Osawaru
In videos from a club event she hosted, Annie's wedding finger prominently displayed the band, though she referred to herself as Annie Macaulay during the occasion.
The development followed reports of 2Baba's alleged arrest in the UK amid drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, including a viral clip of her confronting him.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng