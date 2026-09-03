Peller gifted a groundnut seller and her daughter N1m during a livestream, but the gesture quickly turned into a source of trouble for the pair

The mother and daughter were forced to leave their home after strangers began harassing them over the money

Peller broke his silence on September 2, 2026, pointing fingers at the women over how the situation escalated

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has spoken out after the groundnut seller he gifted N1m and her daughter were reportedly driven out of their home by people attempting to extort the money from them.

The situation began when Peller gave the mother and daughter the cash during a livestream. The gesture was not without drama; he had initially threatened to take the money back after taking issue with their body language.

Reactions trail Peller's response as groundnut woman and daughter are forced out of home after his N1m gift. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The pair later made a video thanking him for the gift and explaining why they had not made a bigger public show of their gratitude at the time.

However, the story took a worrying turn when the woman made another video revealing that harassment from outsiders had become so severe that they were forced to abandon their home entirely.

Peller blames the woman for exposing their location

Peller reacts as groundnut woman and daughter's video after N1m gift. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a video that surfaced on 2 September 2026, Peller addressed the crisis directly. He expressed frustration, saying he did not hand over the money for it to become a source of hardship for them.

The streamer blamed the mother and daughter for making their whereabouts publicly known, suggesting that was what triggered the attention they were now struggling to escape.

Peller also aimed at those pursuing the women, questioning why anyone would go to such lengths over N1m. He said he was baffled that the problem continued to follow them.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking about the mother and daughter below:

Fans react to the groundnut woman's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled fan reactions below:

@sgold_signatures commented:

"Make dem return the money so they can have peace"

@jay_buzzy_bb wrote:

"But this is not the first time Peller will give money on livestream, and none of them have complained before."

@teggie17 said:

"Ok return the money and announce it has been returned"

@ope_favoured reacted:

"Problem is following them"

@borris_couture stated:

"I am sorry I don't believe this."

@kemzy9093 shared:

"And that is the truth, because the whole Nigerians already knew they give them 1million.. That my state they will take that money from them without giving them 1kobo if care is not taking."

Peller calls Jarvis for backup over argument

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian skit maker Peller found himself at the centre of an entertaining moment during a heated livestream argument on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

As the exchange intensified, Peller appeared overwhelmed when his colleagues began throwing advanced English and “big grammar” at him. Rather than continue the argument on his own, the skit maker decided to call in his wife, Jarvis, whom he jokingly presented as his “secret weapon.”

Jarvis’ involvement quickly caught the attention of viewers, who flooded the livestream’s comment section with reactions to the couple’s interaction. Many fans praised their chemistry and playful dynamic, while others described Jarvis as a blessing to Peller and applauded the way she came to his aid during the heated exchange.

Source: Legit.ng