The UK has altered immigration rules for victims of modern slavery on Skilled Worker visas

Recognised victims can now leave abusive jobs without jeopardising their immigration status

Reform aims to prevent exploitation and encourage early reporting among vulnerable migrant workers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has changed its immigration rules to give recognised victims of modern slavery on Skilled Worker visas greater freedom to escape exploitative employment without putting their immigration status at risk.

The new provision, which took effect on September 3, 2026, allows qualifying workers to leave abusive employers and take up employment with another employer for the remainder of their existing immigration permission.

No more modern day slavey as the UK's new worker visa rule allows exploited workers to change employers. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Skilled workers given new protection

Under the UK's Skilled Worker route, migrants are generally sponsored to work in a specific job for a particular employer. This means workers are normally restricted from taking up other employment outside the conditions attached to their sponsorship.

The latest change creates a specific exemption for Skilled Worker visa holders identified by the Home Office Competent Authorities as victims of modern slavery.

According to the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules, HC 584, the restriction has been lifted for recognised victims.

Such workers can now work for any employer for the remaining period of their existing immigration permission.

Government targets exploitation

The Home Office said the change is intended to prevent immigration restrictions from being used by abusive employers to keep vulnerable migrant workers trapped in exploitative jobs.

“No victim of modern slavery should be trapped with an exploitative employer because of their immigration status,” the department said in a statement shared on X.

The government said the reform would also encourage victims to report exploitation earlier, rather than remaining silent because they fear losing their jobs or immigration status.

The measure also aims to prevent employers from abusing the sponsorship system to control vulnerable foreign workers.

Who qualifies under the new rule?

The exemption does not apply automatically to every Skilled Worker visa holder who experiences problems at work.

It specifically covers Skilled Worker migrants who the relevant Home Office Competent Authorities have formally identified as victims of modern slavery.

Once recognised, qualifying workers can leave their exploitative employer and work elsewhere without being restricted to their previous sponsored job for the remainder of their existing immigration permission.

The government believes the change could make it easier for victims to seek help and report exploitation without the fear that doing so could jeopardise their ability to remain and work in the UK.

What the change means for migrant workers

The reform represents a significant adjustment to the relationship between sponsorship and immigration status for a specific group of vulnerable workers.

Previously, the link between a Skilled Worker visa and its sponsoring employer could make leaving an exploitative workplace particularly difficult.

The new exemption provides recognised modern slavery victims with greater flexibility while maintaining the broader requirement that Skilled Worker visas are tied to sponsored employment.

New UK visa rule now allows exploited workers to switch employers. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

UK announces 7 visa routes covered by 5-year stay rule

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has clarified which visa routes fall under its five-year maximum stay rule, naming seven categories that restrict how long certain foreign workers can remain in the country.

People holding any of the listed visas can only spend a maximum of five years in the UK within any rolling six-year period.

The rule applies regardless of whether the time was accumulated across multiple visa applications or a single continuous stay.

Source: Legit.ng