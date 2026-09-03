A three-storey building collapsed at Popo Giwa Street in Ilorin, Kwara State, trapping eight family members under the rubble

The five victims, a mother and four children, were buried according to Islamic rites as relatives gathered to pay condolences

The head of the family confirmed they have vacated the building, which failed an integrity test, and plan to pull it down

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilorin, Kwara State - The number of people killed in the collapse of a three-storey building in Ilorin, Kwara State, has climbed to five, two days after the incident brought part of the structure down on a family of eight.

Legit.ng reports that a two-storey building collapsed around 5 a.m. on Tuesday at No. 41 Popo Giwa Street, beside Gogoro Mosque, Ilorin.

Family plans to pull down building after collapse. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

At least 8 people are feared trapped inside, among them nursing mothers and children.

The victims are a mother and her four children. All five were buried in line with Islamic rites.

The father and two other children who survived the collapse are still receiving hospital treatment.

As reported by Channel Television, an eyewitness, Abdulganiy Musa, said that the father is a serving soldier, while the mother was employed as a casual staff member at the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies in Ilorin.

Family moves to demolish what remains

Family members and relatives visited the scene to pay their condolences as the household came to terms with the tragedy.

The head of the family, Mr Lanre Qudus, said the building has failed a structural integrity test and that the family has already moved out.

He added that the remaining part of the structure will be brought down.

According to The Guardian, tears flowed freely as five members of the same family were buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Oko-Olowo, according to Islamic rites.

The burial drew relatives, friends, neighbours and other sympathisers who gathered to pay their final respects to the deceased.

The Kwara State Government was represented at the funeral by one of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s aides, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah.

Scavengers pretending to be members of the rescue team allegedly took advantage of the tragedy to loot valuables from the debris.

The Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Bashir Lawal, called on the government to carry out a statewide audit of buildings in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ilorin family mourns loss of mother and four children after building collapse

Source: Original

Lagos releases new death toll as building collapses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the death toll from the Lagos shopping complex collapse rises to nine, with 26 survivors rescued.

LASEMA leads ongoing rescue efforts with advanced equipment at the disaster site.

The cause of the building collapse remains unknown as investigations await rescue completion.

Source: Legit.ng