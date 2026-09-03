Bandits imposed a ₦40 million levy on Kebbe town residents and threatened violence if the demand was not met

The planned attack is reportedly timed to coincide with the commissioning of a newly upgraded Juma'at Mosque in Kebbe

Sokoto Police spokesperson DSP Ahmed Rufai confirmed the command is on red alert following the intelligence reports

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbe, Sokoto State - The Sokoto State Police Command raised its security alert level in Kebbe Local Government Area after receiving intelligence reports that bandits had imposed a compulsory ₦40 million levy on residents of Kebbe town and neighbouring communities.

The terrorists threatened to attack the communities if their demand was not met.

Kebbe town braces for attack as bandits demand ₦40M levy. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, sources familiar with the situation said the criminals had reportedly fixed Friday as the date for the assault.

The proposed timing coincides with the planned commissioning of a newly upgraded Juma'at Mosque in Kebbe by the Sokoto State Government.

The development raised fresh concerns about the safety of residents and dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony.

According to Daily Trust, the threat was reportedly delivered through a resident, Abara Jaji, who was intercepted by the bandits while on his way to fetch firewood.

Authorities alerted, mobilisation under way

Local government officials were among the first to be notified of the threat and reportedly brought it to the attention of the state government.

Sources also alleged that the bandits had begun reaching out to other criminal groups to bolster their numbers ahead of the planned operation, deepening fears of a coordinated attack on the town.

In response to the growing anxiety, some residents and community stakeholders called for the mosque commissioning to be postponed to avoid putting lives at risk.

As of Thursday, September 3, 2026, no official announcement had been made regarding any change to the scheduled event.

DSP Ahmed Rufai, state police spokesperson, confirmed the threat in a telephone interview on Thursday.

"Yes, the command is aware of the imminent threat. The command is on red alert, and we will never rest on our laurels to fully protect the lives and properties of all the law-abiding residents of Sokoto State," he said.

Kebbe residents flee amid fresh fear

The latest threat follows a deadly bandit raid on Kebbe and nearby communities less than two weeks ago, during which lives were lost, property was destroyed, and scores of residents were abducted.

The renewed threat has pushed many frightened residents to abandon their homes, with some fleeing to Jega and other communities in neighbouring Kebbi State.

The wave of displacement has added to the humanitarian strain already weighing on the area.

Security forces are now under significant pressure to prevent another attack, protect residents from extortion, and restore a sense of safety across communities along the Sokoto-Kebbi axis.

It was gathered that the criminal groups have repeatedly exploited the rural settlements through intimidation, illegal levies and violence.

Bandits order Kebbe residents to pay ₦40m or face a fresh attack in Sokoto State.

Source: Original

Bandits kill 8 farmers, injure 5 in Sokoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits stormed the Ghandi community in Rabah LGA, Sokoto State, on Sunday afternoon, opening fire on farmers

Sokoto State Police Command spokesman DSP Ahmed Rufai confirmed 8 farmers were killed and 5 others sustained gunshot injuries.

A local source alleged the assault was a retaliatory strike after security agencies killed some members of the bandit group in recent operations.

Source: Legit.ng