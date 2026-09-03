CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh issued a stern warning to political actors dragging Jesus Christ into 2027 election debates

The warning came after Mama Pee referenced Jesus Christ while making a political point about Peter Obi and the presidential race

CAN said Nigerians are free to support or criticise any candidate but must leave Christ out of partisan quarrels

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stepped into the 2027 pre-election conversation with a firm rebuke directed at Precious Oruche, widely known as Mama Pee, and other political figures who have been invoking the name of Jesus Christ in campaign-related discussions.

In an official statement signed by CAN's president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the body made its position clear: Christ's name has no place in Nigeria's partisan battles.

CAN responds to Peter Obi supporter Mama Pee's viral comment about Jesus Christ. Credit: mamapee/CAN

Source: Instagram

The warning came on the heels of remarks made by Mama Pee, in which she drew a comparison involving Jesus Christ while making a political argument about former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and the forthcoming 2027 election cycle.

CAN's Position on Christ and Politics

Archbishop Okoh did not mince words in the statement, insisting that reducing Christ to a campaign tool was unacceptable regardless of which side of the political aisle it came from.

"Jesus Christ is not a political candidate, a campaign slogan or a weapon to advance one politician against another," he said.

CAN clarified that its concern was not to silence political opinion. The association acknowledged that Nigerians retain the full right to back or challenge any figure in the political space, specifically naming Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu as examples of candidates who could be openly debated.

"We are free to support Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu or any other candidate. We are equally free to criticise them," Archbishop Okoh noted, adding that such conversations should centre on "competence, character, policies, performance and the future of Nigeria."

No Party Represents Salvation, CAN Insists

Beyond the immediate controversy, CAN raised a broader concern about the tendency to attach spiritual weight to electoral outcomes. The association cautioned that framing a political win in messianic terms crosses a line no Christian should be comfortable crossing.

"No political party represents the salvation of the human spirit that Christ epitomises. And no electoral victory is worth compromising the honour due to His name," Archbishop Okoh said.

With 2027 political activity already heating up across the country, the CAN president called on politicians, their supporters and ordinary Nigerians to approach political discourse with greater care and restraint.

"As we approach another crucial electoral season, I urge politicians, their supporters and all Nigerians to conduct our political conversations with responsibility, restraint and respect for what we hold sacred," he said.

CAN issues strong warning about dragging Jesus Christ into debate ahead of 2027 elections. Credit: CAN

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creators and activists Randy Peter and Mama Pee regained their freedom after honouring an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

A video of Mama Pee reacting to her viral remark is below:

Catholic Bishops drop cryptic message about Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, warned that if Nigerians come to believe the All Progressives Congress (APC) is certain to win the 2027 general elections, it could trigger widespread voter apathy and ultimately erode the legitimacy of the next government.

The Cardinal said the perception of a predetermined outcome would discourage citizens from voting, weakening the democratic process before it even begins.

He tied this concern to a broader pattern he has observed in recent Nigerian elections, where declining voter turnout reflects a public that has grown increasingly sceptical of whether their votes count.

Source: Legit.ng