The Japanese government revised its permanent residency guidelines on February 24, 2026, outlining conditions foreigners must satisfy

Applicants must generally show 10 years of continuous residence in Japan, including at least 5 years on a work or residence visa

Fulfilling tax obligations, public pension, and health insurance payments are among the conditions Japan will assess before giving an applicant permanent residency

Japan has published revised guidelines detailing the three core requirements that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for permanent residency in the country, with the updated rules taking effect from February 24, 2026.

The guidelines, issued by the Japanese government, set out the conditions applicants must satisfy before their request for permanent resident status can be considered favourably.

Japan names three key requirements for foreigners seeking permanent residence. Photo Credit: The Asahi Shimbun

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3 requirements for Japan permanent residency

1. The first requirement is that the applicant must be of good conduct. This means living lawfully and behaving in a manner that is not considered socially unacceptable within Japanese society.

2. The second requirement is that the applicant must hold sufficient assets or skills to support themselves independently. Japan expects applicants to demonstrate that they are not, and will not become, a financial burden to the public, and that their circumstances point to a stable future.

3. The third requirement is that granting permanent residency must be considered in Japan's best interest.

This third condition includes several sub-conditions:

1. The applicant must have lived in Japan continuously for at least 10 years. Within that period, at least 5 of those years must have been spent on a work visa (excluding Technical Intern Training and Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 status) or a residence visa.

2. The applicant must not have received a fine or imprisonment, and must have properly fulfilled all public obligations. These include payment of taxes, public pension contributions, and public health insurance premiums, as well as reporting obligations under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

3. The applicant must currently hold the longest possible period of stay permitted under their existing residence status, as listed in Appendix 2 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

4. The applicant's current residence status must meet the landing permission criteria set by the Ministry of Justice.

5. The applicant must not pose any public health risk.

Japan's guidelines also note that even if taxes have been paid at the time of application, late payments made outside the original due date will generally count against the applicant during evaluation.

Exemptions under Japan's permanent residency rules

The government carved out exemptions for certain categories of applicants.

Spouses and children of Japanese nationals, permanent residents, or special permanent residents are not required to meet the first and second requirements.

Recognised refugees, persons eligible for supplementary protection, and resettled refugees are not required to meet the second requirement.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan had listed six requirements that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for citizenship.

Countries, regions eligible for Japanese visa exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan had released a list of countries and regions that are eligible for its visa exemption.

The bilateral framework aims to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges by removing pre-departure visa application requirements for qualifying travellers.

Under the current policy, the authorised duration of stay depends on the traveller's nationality.

Source: Legit.ng