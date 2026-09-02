Iran's IRGC launched ballistic missiles at a US Marine base in Jordan's Aqaba after American forces resumed strikes on Iranian territory

The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed four people, including a child, died when shrapnel struck a home during a wedding in Sirik, southern Iran

The US military denied targeting civilians, while Kuwait and Bahrain also reported Iranian missile and drone attacks early Wednesday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Iran has launched ballistic missiles and drones at American military targets across Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, hours after the United States resumed strikes on Iranian territory earlier this week.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed it fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at a US Marine base in Jordan's Aqaba, citing the deaths of civilians in the southern Iranian town of Sirik as justification.

"Iran launches missiles across region: 'The US will regret its actions!'". Photo credit: Matan Golan/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC News, Jordan's armed forces said they intercepted 13 incoming ballistic missiles, destroying 10, while three landed in remote areas without causing casualties.

Kuwait's army confirmed its air defences were also responding to Iranian missile fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Explosions were separately reported in Bahrain, according to Iranian state media, while the IRGC said it had struck US bases in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, destroying a maintenance centre, warehouses and equipment.

Civilian deaths at wedding spark crisis

According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian Red Crescent said four people, among them a child, were killed and over 50 others injured.

The tragic incident occurred when shrapnel from a US missile landed on a home where a wedding was taking place in Sirik county along the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier reports had put the death toll at five.

US Central Command (Centcom) said its latest strikes on Iran began at 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT) and were completed by early Wednesday, September 2, 2027

Iranian state media reported that projectiles struck the areas of Chabahar and Konarak, an airport in Jiroft, and that explosions were heard on Qeshm island and in Bandar Abbas.

US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, speaking on behalf of Centcom to the BBC, acknowledged the reports from Iranian state media about Sirik, but insisted: "The US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC."

Centcom said the strikes followed what it described as recent attempts by the IRGC to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US forces across the region. The IRGC, in turn, said the United States would "regret" its actions.

How the latest escalation began

After roughly a month without direct attacks, the US resumed strikes earlier this week, saying it had destroyed two rocket launchers used to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by firing on air bases in Jordan and sending a drone towards the UAE.

The current cycle of hostilities traces back to 28 February, when the US and Israel launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran.

A Memorandum of Understanding extending an April ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was signed in June but has since expired.

Both sides have also been targeting shipping, with Iran striking vessels it claims crossed the strait without authorisation, and the US enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

US bombs a wedding party in Sirik, killing at least four people. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

US strikes Iran, Iranian forces fire back

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US forces hit two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the first American strike on Iran since late July.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed casualties from the attack and vowed a 'response and punishment' against the US.

Iran launched ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan in retaliation, with nearly all intercepted according to a US source.

Source: Legit.ng