The US Department of Homeland Security added eight British women to its public criminal deportation registry, publishing their names, photos, and arrest locations

The offences listed against the eight women range from illegal drug possession and identity theft to armed residential robbery and child neglect

The women were arrested across several US states, including Washington, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

The United States Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has updated its public criminal deportation registry.

The latest update to the database features eight female British nationals whose photographs, arrest locations, and criminal charges have been published. These individuals are currently slated for deportation back to the United Kingdom.

The US shares the names of British citizens set to be deported. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Below is a comprehensive report on the eight British females currently on the priority deportation list and the specific offenses they committed in the United States.

Inside DHS 'Worst-of-the-Worst' (WOW) Registry

The profiles were compiled from the official "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) portal, a public database managed by the DHS and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The portal publicly highlights non-citizens who have been convicted of serious crimes or felonies within the United States to track their priority deportation status under current immigration enforcement directives.

By filtering the registry under the target country for the United Kingdom, these eight female profiles are prominently displayed.

Profiles of British females slated for deportation

The official records published by US immigration authorities show that the offenses range from drug possession and identity theft to armed robbery and domestic assault:

1. Myah Saakwa Mante

Myah Saakwa Mante was apprehended by law enforcement officers in Seatac, Washington. According to her immigration profile, she was arrested on serious drug charges officially classified as dangerous drugs.

2. Emma Rushton

Emma Rushton was taken into custody in McRae-Helena, Georgia. Her records indicate that she is facing deportation after being convicted of physical assault and family neglect.

3. Lauren Morris

Lauren Morris was arrested by local police in Spokane, Washington. She was placed on the federal priority deportation list following a conviction for domestic violence.

4. Pauline Peart

Pauline Peart was arrested in Fort Myers, Florida. Her immigration profile indicates that she was convicted of assault, a violent offense that triggered her placement on the removal register.

5. Elizabeth Cassidy

Elizabeth Cassidy was apprehended by law enforcement in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is slated for deportation to the United Kingdom after being convicted of illegal drug possession.

6. Jessica Bell Tulloch

Jessica Bell Tulloch represents one of the most severe criminal profiles on the list. She was arrested in Clinton, New Jersey, and convicted of armed residential robbery and forced-entry burglary.

7. Rosalie McCann

Rosalie McCann was booked by authorities in Bruceton Mills, Pennsylvania. She is currently facing deportation proceedings following a conviction for identity theft.

8. Raechal Wood

Raechal Wood was taken into custody in Ocala, Florida. Her immigration record details charges of drug possession and child neglect, which led directly to the revocation of her residency privileges.

What lies ahead for the deportees?

The publication of these names and photographs on the WOW portal indicates that their US immigration cases have transitioned to the removal phase.

While the DHS has publicised their profiles and active deportation status, specific flight logistics and repatriation timelines are not disclosed due to security and administrative protocols. The individuals will be systematically returned to the United Kingdom as they complete their custodial sentences or finalise their legal proceedings in the United States.

In a similar report, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released aliases of three most wanted Nigerian yahoo boys. The agency also published their photos.

US: How West African deportee can return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people deported from the US who are barred under INA sections 212(a)(9)(A) or (C) must file a specific form before returning.

The US government requires DHS approval of the application before any attempt to re-enter the country is made.

Source: Legit.ng