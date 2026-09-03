Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources published Article 40 outlining which costs employers must bear when hiring non-Saudi workers

The official guidance covers recruitment fees, residence permits, work permit renewals, and even return tickets to a worker's home country

The publication also clarifies the specific conditions under which a worker, rather than the employer, becomes responsible for return costs

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has published an official breakdown of the financial obligations employers must meet when hiring foreign workers, offering clarity to both job seekers and companies ahead of any employment arrangement.

The information, shared through the federal government, outlined Article 40 of the country's labour framework and lists the specific costs that fall on the employer rather than the worker.

Saudi Arabia explains the costs attached to its work visa application. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Saudi Arabia: Cost attachment for foreign workers

According to the official guidance, employers recruiting non-Saudi workers are responsible for covering recruitment fees, residence permit costs, work permits and their renewals, fines arising from the employer's own actions, profession change fees, and exit and re-entry visa fees. Critically, the employer must also fund the worker's return ticket to their home country once employment ends.

The obligation extends further in cases where a worker's services are transferred to another employer, the fees associated with that transfer also fall on the hiring party, not the individual.

On the matter of deceased workers, the employer is required to cover the cost of preparing and transporting the body back to the location stated in the employment contract. This exemption applies only if the worker's relatives consent to a burial in the Kingdom or if the General Organisation for Social Insurance steps in to cover those expenses.

Saudi Arabia: When foreign worker pays

The guidance also specifies the situations in which the financial responsibility shifts to the worker. If a worker is found unfit for the job or chooses to return home without a legitimate reason, the cost of that return journey becomes theirs to bear.

The publication is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans exploring work opportunities in Saudi Arabia, where demand for labour across sectors such as domestic work, construction, and healthcare has remained high. Understanding which costs a prospective employer is legally required to shoulder can help workers avoid situations where illegal deductions are made from salaries to recover recruitment or permit expenses.

Read the full Article 40 breakdown on the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development's official Knowledge Centre.

Saudi Arabia shares eVisa eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officially listed only three African countries whose citizens qualify for its eVisa in 2026.

The eVisa grants a one-year, multiple-entry permit allowing stays of up to 90 days for tourism and Umrah visits, as Legit.ng confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng