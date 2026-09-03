Super Eagles forward Femi Azeez left Millwall for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £15 million

Azeez caught the attention of top-flight clubs after a standout Championship season that earned him a place in the Team of the Season

The Nigerian international forward spoke to Brighton's official channel about the manager's role in convincing him to make the move

Super Eagles winger Femi Azeez has revealed that a personal conversation with Brighton and Hove Albion's manager was the key factor behind his decision to leave Millwall for the Premier League club.

Azeez had a remarkable campaign at Millwall last season, performing well enough to earn a spot in the Championship Team of the Season, a recognition that drew interest from several Premier League clubs.

Femi Azeez was named in the Championship Team of the Season. Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Brighton paid an initial £12.5 million to sign the forward from the EFL Championship side, with performance-related add-ons taking the potential total above £15 million.

Why Femi Azeez joined Brighton

Azeez sat down with Brighton's official YouTube channel to discuss the transfer, saying the manager's vision and attention to detail immediately won him over.

“Obviously, I had a chat with the manager beforehand and his attention to detail and everything that he was telling me was just he got me really excited to come,” Azeez said.

“The club has got a very good track record of developing players as well and I know the ambition and the drive and like everything about the club just aligned with me as a person. So, for me, I thought it was a great fit.”

In the Brighton interview, Azeez painted a clear picture of the style he intends to bring to the top flight.

“I'm direct and I love to take on players one on one. I love to get the better of my defenders. Put lots of crosses in the box. I create opportunities,” he said.

“I can score a few goals as well; I've got an eye for goal. I like to create, direct, hard-working, relentless. I just love working for the team. I love creating opportunities and love being exciting.”

Brighton have built a strong reputation in recent seasons for identifying and developing talent from the Football League, making the club an attractive destination for players looking to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Eric Chelle criticises Femi Azeez

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle criticised Femi Azeez despite the winger scoring two goals on his Super Eagles debut against Zimbabwe.

The manager claimed that despite scoring two goals that won the match, Azeez failed to follow some of his instructions, which he did not like.

Source: Legit.ng