The Canadian government has highlighted the conditions under which it can refuse a work permit application in 2026

Criminal records, medical inadmissibility, and security concerns are among the grounds for rejection listed by Canada

Applicants who plan to work for certain categories of employers also risk having their work permit application turned down

The Canadian government has published six key reasons it may refuse a work permit application, offering important guidance for Nigerians and other foreign nationals planning to work in the country in 2026.

The information appears on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website as part of its eligibility guidance for those applying for a work permit from outside Canada.

Canada reveals six reasons foreigners’ work permit applications may be rejected. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

6 reasons Canada can reject your work permit application

According to the Canadian government, your application may be refused if you meet any of the following conditions:

1. You are medically inadmissible.

2. You have a record of criminal activity, and Canada may ask for a police certificate to confirm this.

3. You are considered a danger to Canada's security.

4. You provided false or misleading information on your application.

5. You plan to work for an employer listed with the status "ineligible" on the official list of employers who failed to meet required conditions.

6. You plan to work for an employer who regularly offers striptease, sensual dance, companion services, or sensual massages.

The government also noted that an application could be refused for reasons beyond those listed above, meaning the six points do not represent an exhaustive list of possible grounds for rejection.

Canada's work permit: What applicants should know

The warning about misrepresentation is particularly significant. Providing inaccurate details anywhere on a work permit application, whether intentionally or not, can lead to a refusal and may affect future immigration attempts to Canada.

The caution around employer eligibility is equally important. Canada maintains a public list of employers who have previously failed to comply with the conditions attached to hiring foreign workers.

Applicants who secure job offers from employers on that list risk having their permit refused regardless of their personal eligibility.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had shared four conditions foreigners must meet to apply for a work permit at the country's border.

Foreigners eligible for open work pemit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had named 15 categories of foreigners who can get an open work permit without a job offer.

Unlike a closed work permit, which ties a worker to a specific employer and job, an open work permit carries no such restriction.

Employers hiring someone on an open work permit are not required to conduct a labour market impact assessment, submit an offer of employment through official channels, or pay the employer compliance fee, according to Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship guidance.

Source: Legit.ng