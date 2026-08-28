The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the discovery of Emmanuel Effiong Ita's body inside his Honda City vehicle in Calabar on Friday, August 28, 2026

A preliminary examination at the General Hospital Mortuary revealed an injury to the 29-year-old Bolt driver's chest

Police have recovered the vehicle and said the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a full investigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Cross River State - 29-year-old Bolt driver, Emmanuel Effiong Ita, has been confirmed dead after his body was found inside a Honda City vehicle along the Target–Udy King axis of Calabar in Cross River State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the deceased was found dead on Thursday, August 28, 2026.

Police confirm the death of a Bolt driver inside a car in Cross River. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the police spokesperson made this known in a statement released to journalists in Calabar on Friday, August 29, 2026.

Ita, a resident of Ikot Effanga Mkpa, Calabar, was discovered in connection with the vehicle in that area.

His family had already transported his remains to the General Hospital Mortuary before police personnel arrived at the scene.

According to Premium Times, a preliminary examination conducted at the mortuary found an injury on his chest.

"The Cross River State Police Command is aware of an incident involving the death of a 29-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel Effiong Ita, of Ikot Effanga Mkpa, Calabar, whose body was discovered in connection with a Honda City vehicle along the Target–Udy King axis of Calabar on 28 August 2026," the statement read.

Bolt driver's death: Investigation under way

Eitokpah said police have recovered the vehicle and are preserving relevant evidence for forensic and investigative examination.

The case is to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for what the command described as a "discreet and comprehensive investigation," with a commitment to making any significant developments public.

"The Command has commenced a preliminary investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. His vehicle has been recovered, while relevant evidence is being preserved for further forensic and investigative examination," Eitokpah said.

He added: "The Command remains committed to uncovering the facts and ensuring that anyone found responsible is brought to justice."

The command also appealed to members of the public to avoid speculation and stop circulating unverified information about the incident while investigations continue.

Police commence investigation over the death of a Bolt driver in Cross River State

Source: UGC

20-year-old miner found dead with machete wounds

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His relatives launched a search after he failed to return from a mining activity, eventually recovering his body hours later .

The deceased's grandfather described the killing as barbaric, while a local youth leader also confirmed the incident.

Ondo poly student found dead in apartment

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Neighbours discovered the body after a strong odour, which prompted forced entry into the apartment of the student.

Police have described the incident as a suspected suïcide, as investigations have continued into the circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng