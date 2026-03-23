A video has captured Nons Miraj’s friend, who appeared on Carter Efe’s live stream to speak about Fish Pie

The viral businessman had accused Nons Miraj of giving him a car, but things turned upside down for him afterward

Fans reacted to what Nons Miraj’s friend said about him, with some suggesting that he should be beaten

Content creator Nons Miraj’s friend appeared on Carter Efe’s live stream to respond to claims made by viral Fish Pie guy, Alax Evalsam.

The businessman, who went viral a few years ago for his Fish Pie chant, had claimed that although Nons Miraj tried to help him with a car and money, the gift allegedly caused problems for him.

Reactions as Nons Miraj’s friend disputes viral Fish Pie's struggle claim. Photo credit@alaxevalsam/@nonsmiraj

Source: Instagram

On the live stream, Nons Miraj’s friend shared proof of the assistance her friend gave to Alax. According to her, Nons Miraj paid nearly N2 million for the automobile.

Viewers on the live stream reacted angrily, dragging Alax over his statements on a previous podcast.

Nons Miraj’s friend claims Alax is gay

Viral Fish Pie guy continues trending over interview. Photo credit@alaxevalsam

Source: Instagram

In the recording, she noted that Alax’s landlord had complained to Nons Miraj that he and his friend were gay because they wore pants and behaved in a feminine manner in the house.

People on the stream screamed and started attacking Alax, accusing him of lying about his benefactor and demanding that he apologize for his actions.

Fans react to the video about Fish Pie.

Fans accused Alax of entitlement after receiving help. They supported the live stream viewers’ reaction, insisting he deserved to be called out for how he treated Nons Miraj.

Some suggested it might even be a setup, given how people behaved on the stream. Others praised Nons Miraj’s generosity and willingness to help others, praying that those who receive assistance always remain grateful to people who help them, even if they are not family.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to the video of Alax

Reactions have trailed the video of the businessman and what was said about him. Here are the comments below:

@shonkel_1 commented:

"The way he said wait, wait, wait confirmed what she’s saying, na wa foe thay ."

@godisincontrol1990 reacted:

"Make una wear that fish pie guy 500."

@ayo___mide69 said:

"This guy is feeling too entitled."

@waleed_the_creator shared:

"Carter done set me up, he thought it would be an easy stream."

@evill_bizaro stated:

"Make una hold am I dey come, no alw am go oo"

@jerryalabai7 commented:

"Walai na gay ..you are right."

Fish Pie seller Alax Evalsam becomes a baker.

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the young hawker who went viral months back, Fish Pie King, has become a baker after abandoning hawking.

A video of the former fish pie seller’s first attempt at baking his birthday cake made the rounds on social media. Several netizens reacted to the viral video by rating the fish pie seller’s work and giving him tips on what to do better.

Source: Legit.ng