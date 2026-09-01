Chioma Oniniwu publicly retracted her 2025 assault accusation against Nigerian footballer Victor Ebele Junior in an open letter

Oniniwu admitted she wrongly implicated Victor's brother Frank and the entire Ebele family in the matter

She revealed she was pregnant and overwhelmed by fear when she made the accusations, and also apologised to the Nigerian Police Force

The woman who publicly accused Nigerian footballer Victor Ebele Junior of assault has issued a full retraction, admitting the allegation was wrong and offering an apology to the player and his family.

Chioma Oniniwu shared an open letter on her social media page withdrawing the accusation she first made in 2025, when she took to X to allege that Ebele had assaulted and impregnated her.

Influencer retracts 2025 claim against Nigerian footballer Victor Ebele. Credit: thechef/victorebele

Source: Instagram

In her letter, Oniniwu clarified that Ebele was not responsible for what had happened to her, and that she had wrongly dragged him and his family into a situation that did not involve them.

Fear and Pregnancy Behind the Accusation

Oniniwu explained that she was in a deeply vulnerable state when she made the accusations, describing a period of intense emotional distress triggered by an unexpected pregnancy.

"I was pregnant, overwhelmed by fear, and deeply afraid that I would be left to face the pregnancy and everything that came with it," she said.

She acknowledged the damage caused by her actions and extended individual apologies to Victor, his brother Frank, and the broader Ebele family.

"I acknowledge that my actions and statements caused pain, distress, embarrassment, and damage to Victor's reputation and to the peace of the entire Ebele family. For this, I am truly sorry," she wrote.

Apology to Victor, Family and Police

Oniniwu also directed her apology to the Nigerian Police Force, acknowledging that her actions created unnecessary disruption for the authorities.

"I would also like to sincerely apologise to the Nigerian Police Force for the disrespect, disruption, and unnecessary burden that my actions may have caused," she stated.

She closed her letter by accepting full responsibility for her choices and expressing commitment to handling situations more honestly in the future.

Influencer Chioma Oniniwu makes video as she sends message to the Nigerian police. Credit: nigerianpolice

Source: Twitter

"I take responsibility for my actions and deeply regret the way I handled what was a very difficult period in my life. I cannot change what happened, but I can acknowledge the wrong I did, express genuine remorse, and make every effort going forward to conduct myself with greater honesty, responsibility, and respect for everyone involved," she added.

Chioma Oniniwu's video and letter of apology to Victor Ebele are below:

Lil Frosh's former girlfriend speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gift Camille, popularly known as Cute Gemini, announced plans to publicly address her past relationship with rapper Lil Frosh for the first time, vowing to tell her story on her own terms.

In a statement shared online, the influencer said she had deliberately stayed silent for years, not because she had nothing to say, but because she prioritised her peace over defending herself to people who had already formed their opinions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the former DMW signee Lil Frosh was in the news over allegations of physically abusing his girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng