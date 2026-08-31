A Nigerian lady on X shared two contrasting photos of herself at 15 as a church speaker and at 18 after leaving the Christian faith

She claimed that practising Christianity aged her and caused her to suffer, describing her church years as a difficult period

The post sparked heated debate online, with some Nigerians defending their faith and others questioning her reasons for leaving

A Nigerian lady who goes by the handle DUkauwa94288 on X has stirred conversation online after posting side-by-side photos showing how much her life changed between her years as an active churchgoer and her current identity as an atheist.

In the first photo, she appeared at 15 years old standing at the church altar and holding a microphone, clearly in the thick of religious activity.

Nigerian girl dumps Christianity for atheism. Photo credit: @DUkauwa94288/X.

Source: Twitter

The second image, taken three years later, showed a different version of herself at 18, having since left the Christian faith behind entirely.

From the Altar to Atheism

She did not mince words about what prompted the switch. In her caption, she described her time as a committed Christian as one marked by suffering and stress, suggesting the lifestyle took a visible toll on her.

"Omo I suffer that year, Christianity really be aging you. Carrying Holy Ghost on my head, na craze I dey craze," she wrote.

The post quickly drew reactions from Nigerians who had strong and varied opinions about her decision and the way she chose to express it.

Nigerians React to the Viral Post

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Voltage said:

"Me I still carry am for head and I get 7 zeros for account and still a better person. So."

Ash3r said:

"U no believe say God dey but u somehow believe say Satan dey Oya naw."

Ilesanmi added:

"Why the insuit CHRISTIANS ? Why not use love to correct her?Why not make her see reasons to be a CHRISTIAN back Omo Una worst o."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady openly denounces Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady openly denounced Christianity in a viral video and said she doesn't need Jesus Christ.

She explained the lies she heard when she was a Christian and spoke about what's happening in her life.

Source: Legit.ng