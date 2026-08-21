Hudda Monroe, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's ex-lover, posted a cosy throwback video of the two of them on her TikTok page

The post comes amid a viral #FreeJumaJux campaign calling on Priscilla Ojo to release her husband after he appeared lean in a video

Fans quickly noticed Hudda had also joined the FreeJumaJux hashtag trend on her TikTok profile, sparking a wave of reactions

Hudda Monroe, the ex-lover of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, has stirred up the internet by posting a throwback video of the two of them together right in the middle of a viral campaign calling on Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, to "free" her husband.

The #FreeJumaJux movement took off online after a video surfaced showing the singer looking noticeably leaner than usual.

Reactions as Juma Jux's ex Hudda Monroe post throwback kissing clip amid freeJumaJux campaign. Photo credit@huddamonroe/@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

Although Juma Jux addressed the concern publicly and explained the reason behind his weight loss, a large portion of his fanbase refused to accept the explanation, choosing instead to rally behind the hashtag.

Hudda Monroe's TikTok move about Juma Jux

Rather than staying away from the conversation, Hudda leaned right into it. On her TikTok page, she shared a video of herself and Juma Jux in a private setting, with the singer speaking to her while she held a cup of drink.

Juma Jux's ex Hudda Monroe posts throwback Kissing clip amid freeJumaJux campaign. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The two shared a kiss before settling back into their cosy position. Adding more fuel to the situation, Hudda was also spotted having joined the #FreeJumaJux movement on her TikTok profile page, displaying the hashtag openly.

The timing of the post did not go unnoticed, and many viewers wasted no time calling out what they saw as a deliberate dig at Juma Jux's current marriage to Priscilla Ojo.

Here is the TikTok video shared by Juma Jux about the singer below:

Fans react to Hudda Monroe's post

The comments section quickly filled up with a mix of amusement, disbelief, and blunt honesty:

@_cherii_coco said:

"Girl you're very stewpid for posting this video it's giving I can't move on"

@favv_yourstruly wrote:

"Isn't this against some type of law? I'd sue her ngl."

@denty.show reacted:

"Oh , so she now knows that JuMa is important she's really missing alot and she can hide it,it's obvious she can't move on, tueh,oo ma se ooo."

@essentialsbymayree_ commented:

"Ahhhh Alailoju ti omo, still dey stocked up on a man that left you and got married to another lady and also has a child o. Women sha nawa for some of my gender o."

@tonia.gram_ wrote:

"God abeg o. Make my ex no go bring out our lovey dovey videos when I don marry o. Emeka too get pepper body"

Priscilla fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and actress Iyabo Ojo had once again sparked attention online following a social media clash involving Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Over the weekend, Lizzy Anjorin criticised Iyabo Ojo over her attendance at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri, alleging that the actress took her daughter, Priscilla, to the event without an invitation.

Lizzy also questioned why the mother-and-daughter duo attended the ceremony and suggested that financial motives may have influenced their decision to travel for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng