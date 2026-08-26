Bella Okagbue’s lawyers have rejected Sheggz Olusemo’s defamation allegations, describing the claims against their client as “spurious and baseless"

The actress’ legal team alleged that Sheggz broke a promise to marry Bella and accused him of obtaining loans from her under false pretences

Bella’s lawyers also warned a member of Sheggz’s legal team over alleged unsolicited calls and messages to their client at odd hours

The messy fallout between former BBNaija lovebirds Bella Okagbue and Segun “Sheggz” Olusemo has taken a fresh legal turn.

Bella’s lawyers have fired back at allegations made against their client, firmly rejecting claims that she defamed her former boyfriend.

In a letter dated August 24, 2026, the legal team described the allegations contained in Sheggz’s cease-and-desist notice as “spurious and baseless.”

This follows an earlier cease-and-desist letter sent by Sheggz's lawyers.

Bella Okagbue’s lawyers have rejected Sheggz Olusemo’s defamation allegations. Photos: Sheggz/Bella.

Source: Instagram

Bella’s lawyers: She only shared her experience

According to Bella’s legal representatives, their client’s comments on social media reflected her genuine feelings and personal experiences during the relationship.

They argued that her statements did not amount to defamatory comments capable of damaging Sheggz’s reputation.

But the lawyers did not stop there.

Lawyers make serious allegations against Sheggz

Bella’s team alleged that Sheggz breached a promise to marry their client and misrepresented his intentions during their relationship.

They further accused the former BBNaija star of obtaining multiple loans from Bella under false pretences.

The lawyers said they had evidence supporting the allegation and were prepared to pursue the matter before a court of competent jurisdiction.

They also rejected Sheggz’s demands for a retraction, apology and cease-and-desist order.

Warning issued over alleged late-night calls

Bella’s lawyers additionally accused a member of Sheggz’s legal team of repeatedly contacting their client through unsolicited messages, phone calls and video calls at odd hours.

The lawyer was warned to desist from such conduct.

Read Bella's lawyer's letter to Sheggz here:

Reactions trail Bella's lawyer

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Olaa_Alimi stated:

"No money was captured in the letter na. Where is the money. The letter never complete. She never sue him for money o"

@decosta233 noted:

"In all this I am happy that Bella did not make any statement of Sheggz physically abusing her. Sheggz pls pay her the loan you took from her and both of you should take this off social media. It’s not worth it."

Bella Okagbue's legal team alleged that Sheggz broke a promise to marry Bella and accused him of obtaining loans from her under false pretences. Photos: Bella.

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Bella’s mum attacks Sheggz in leaked chats

Legit.ng earlier reported that a leaked WhatsApp chats showed Bella confronting Sheggz over four years without a marriage proposal, demanding he let her go.

Bella's mother, furious at the situation, threatened to show Sheggz her wrath and cursed him with no peace or fulfilment.

Sheggz broke his silence on the breakup, revealing he had purchased a ring, but the relationship ended in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng