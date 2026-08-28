Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke shared a warm public birthday tribute to his wife, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, on Friday

Adeleke praised his wife's role as a compassionate mother and a strong pillar of support to him and their family

The governor spotlighted Erelu Ngozi's humanitarian work through the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly celebrated his wife, Erelu Abeni Ngozi Adeleke, as she marked another birthday, pouring out affection and gratitude in a touching message shared on Friday, August 28, 2026.

In the post on his X handle, Governor Adeleke described his wife as far more than a life partner, painting a picture of a woman whose quiet strength and steady prayers have held both him and the family together through his time in office.

Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrates wife Ngozi Adeleke and praises her humanitarian work. Photo: aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The governor, who is an uncle to Afrobeats singer Davido, specifically acknowledged the spiritual and emotional support Erelu Ngozi provides, noting that her role has been "invaluable" to everything he does as a public figure and as a husband.

Ademola Adeleke highlights his wife's humanitarian work

Beyond their personal relationship, Governor Adeleke drew attention to his wife's work outside the home.

He pointed to her active involvement in the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation, through which she has championed causes affecting women, vulnerable members of society and broader community development across Osun state.

He wrote on his X page:

"Today, I celebrate my dear wife, Erelu Abeni Ngozi Adeleke, on the occasion of her birthday. I celebrate you for all you do, a compassionate mother, a woman of service, and a partner whose strength, prayers and unwavering support have been invaluable to me and our family. I am grateful to Almighty God for the gift of your life and for the many lives you continue to touch through your humanitarian work with the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation, as well as your commitment to women, the vulnerable and community development. May God bless you with good health, abundant joy and many more beautiful years. May your light continue to shine brightly, and may you continue to be a blessing to our family and humanity."

See Governor Ademola Adeleke's birthday post for his wife on X below:

Fans react to Governor Adeleke's birthday post for his wife

Social media users joined the governor in celebrating the Osun First Lady, with warm messages flooding in from supporters across the country.

@ahimaugee wrote:

"Happy birthday to Erelu Abeni Ngozi Adeleke. Thank you for the work you do for women, families, and the vulnerable through the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation. May God grant you good health, joy, and many more years of impact."

@waliyyllah33769 commented:

"Happy birthday to first lady in osun state, May you live long by the grace of Allah."

@BigSign26 added:

"Happy cake 🎂 day our mummy Erelu Abeni Ngozi Adeleke and more years to come. ASE"

@Azuka_monye wrote:

"Happy birthday nwayin oma U will celebrate more years by God grace ma 🎁🎉🎈"

@emeka_sepe shared:

"Happy birthday celebration to your achalugo NWA mara mma Stay blessed and healthy"

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke honours wife Ngozi Adeleke as she marks her birthday. aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Governor Ademola Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Source: Legit.ng