Music executive Ubi Franklin has claimed he possesses technology that could clear blocked gutters and gullies across Lagos State

Franklin recalled a 2018 flood that submerged his Mercedes-Benz C300 and affected his Prado

He said he is willing to meet Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, to discuss how his proposed technology could improve drainage flow

Music manager Ubi Franklin has made an unusual proposition to the Lagos State Government amid the persistent concerns over flooding in the state.

Franklin claimed he has technology capable of opening blocked gutters and gullies across Lagos, allowing water to flow freely and potentially reducing flooding.

He made the claim while recounting his experience during a major flood in Lagos in 2018.

Ubi Franklin claims he possesses technology that could clear blocked gutters and gullies across Lagos State. Photos: Ubi Franklin.

Source: Instagram

‘My Mercedes was submerged’

According to Franklin, the flooding was so severe that vehicles were submerged in several areas, while residents reportedly spotted crocodiles in some locations.

His own office was not spared. Franklin recalled arriving at his office and finding his Mercedes-Benz C300 surrounded by floodwater that had risen above the bonnet.

He said the water level was so high that someone sitting inside the vehicle could barely see the road.

The music executive had initially left the area in his Prado but returned after seeing reports about the flooding on social media.

Unfortunately, his second vehicle was also affected, with the water reportedly reaching the engine level.

Franklin points to blocked drainage

Franklin said subsequent investigations revealed that some construction activities had blocked drainage channels around the area.

He argued that blocked gutters and gullies could worsen flooding by preventing rainwater from flowing freely.

But then came his surprising offer.

Franklin said he was ready to discuss his proposed solution with Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources.

“I have something that if Tokunbo is ready, the commissioner, I can sit with him and discuss it. And all the gullies in Lagos will be open. I have it, it’s a technology,” he said.

Franklin further claimed that the technology could open drainage channels across Lagos and restore the free flow of water.

Watch the X video of Ubi Franklin's interview here:

Reactions trail Ubi Franklin's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@naija2cape_blog stated:

"Ubi wey dey swim for him house in 2020 now get technology to open every gutter in Lagos? This one na personal score settling with flooding. Minister, collect am before the next heavy rain"

@Don_El_Chapo noted:

"The whole of 30Bg them use lie do una , why can’t you give it to davido to give to his uncle to use it for osun state werey , una go Dey lie to find money to chop , don’t fall for that verified liar ooo , 30Bg looking for people to fraud again"

Ubi Franklin recalls a 2018 flood that submerged his Mercedes-Benz C300 and affected his Prado. Photo: Ubi Franklin.

Source: Instagram

Ubi Franklin speaks on regretting fatherhood choices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian artist manager Ubi Franklin described having children with different women as one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

He explained during his podcast, Talks with Ubi Franklin, that while he loves his children deeply, managing relationships with multiple mothers has been more challenging than financial responsibilities.

Franklin urged young people to avoid “baby mama drama,” stressing that raising children within one family unit is the best path.

Source: Legit.ng