The US government confirmed that spouses and unmarried children under 21 can apply for immigrant visas alongside an employment-based visa applicant

Same-gender spouses of US citizens and lawful permanent residents are eligible for the same immigration benefits as opposite-gender couples under the policy

All family members applying must complete separate application forms, pay required fees, and undergo medical examinations before approval

The United States (US) government has confirmed that family members of employment-based immigrant visa applicants are eligible to join them in the immigration process.

The path for accompanying family members mirrors that of the primary applicant. Each family member is required to complete the relevant application forms, gather all necessary civil documents, pay the applicable fees, and undergo a medical examination. Meeting these requirements individually is compulsory regardless of the applicant's relationship to the principal visa holder.

The US talks about bringing one's family through an employment-based immigration visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US employment visa: Family members' qualification

According to the guidance published by the US government, a spouse and any unmarried children younger than 21 may apply for immigrant visas alongside the principal applicant, provided the underlying petition has already been approved.

Consular officers stationed at US Embassies and Consulates around the world will process and adjudicate immigrant visa applications from family members once USCIS has approved either an I-130 or an I-140 petition on behalf of the principal applicant.

US visa: Same-gender spouses also covered

The policy explicitly extends to same-gender spouses of US citizens and lawful permanent residents. The US government confirmed that same-gender couples, along with their minor children, are entitled to the same immigration benefits as opposite-gender couples.

This means a same-gender spouse is treated identically to any other spouse when it comes to eligibility and the application process under employment-based immigration.

In a similar report, the US government confirmed that certain non-English-speaking permanent residents are eligible for an English language exemption during the naturalisation process.

US employment visa interview: What to expect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US National Visa Centre schedules applicants' interview appointments only after confirming all required documents are complete.

Applicants must bring a valid passport and any outstanding documents to their consular interview on the day.

Source: Legit.ng