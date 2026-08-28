TCN disputes EKEDC's claim about transformer fault causing power outage in Lekki

Power disruption traced to faults in EKEDC-operated Oniru and Agungi feeders

TCN's technical team works to restore electricity supply amidst ongoing disputes over power failures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has alerted residents and electricity consumers in Lekki, Lagos, to a power outage, while disputing claims by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) over the cause of the disruption.

TCN said the incident was not caused by a fault on its transformer at the Lekki Transmission Substation, contrary to information circulated by EKEDC.

Lekki thrown into darkness as TCN and EKEDC trade blame over faults. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The transmission company, in a statement on Thursday, said the disruption was traced to EKEDC’s Oniru 33kV and Agungi 33kV feeders, which tripped simultaneously at about 4:34 am on August 26.

According to TCN, the feeders tripped because of overcurrent and an earth fault.

TCN rejects EKEDC’s transformer claim

TCN said the feeder fault subsequently triggered an inter-tripping of the primary and secondary breakers connected to its TR1 60MVA, 132/33kV transformer.

The incident reportedly produced a heavy bang and visible smoke at the transmission substation, prompting immediate intervention by TCN’s maintenance personnel.

The company said its technical team moved quickly to address the affected equipment, rehabilitating the damaged secondary breaker and restoring both the primary and secondary breakers later that same day.

However, the situation reportedly resurfaced when EKEDC attempted a trial closure of its Oniru feeder.

TCN said the same relay indications that had triggered the earlier incident appeared again, causing another trip and requiring additional corrective work by its technical team.

Power restoration work underway

TCN stressed that its T11 transformer did not suffer an outage and maintained that the disruption was directly linked to the Oniru and Agungi feeders operated by EKEDC.

The company said its technical personnel remained at the site to complete the necessary work and restore electricity supply to affected customers as quickly as possible.

“We are actively addressing the fault caused by the DisCo’s feeders and regret any inconvenience caused,” TCN said.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to improving the reliability and resilience of Nigeria’s transmission network.

Fresh dispute over cause of outage

The latest development adds to recurring disagreements between TCN and electricity distribution companies over responsibility for power failures affecting consumers.

Lekki thrown into darkness as TCN and EKEDC trade blame over faults. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For electricity users, however, the immediate concern remains the restoration of supply, particularly in densely populated areas of Lagos where prolonged outages can disrupt businesses, homes and daily activities.

The TCN clarification is therefore expected to draw renewed attention to the often complicated relationship between the transmission company and DisCos when faults occur across the electricity supply chain.

AEDC announces prolonged power outage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified residents and institutions in parts of the Federal Capital Territory that power supply will be suspended for two consecutive days this weekend, with the interruption set to cover some of Nigeria's most high-profile government addresses.

In a public notice, AEDC confirmed that the outage would run through Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, 2026, and attributed the planned service suspension to the relocation of two electric power towers, designated H3 and H5, at the 132/33kV Apo Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng