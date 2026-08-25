Woli Agba has paid tribute to late veteran actor Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan through an emotional song

The content creator and actor joined scores of colleagues mourning the Nollywood icon following his death

Ogogo was buried according to Islamic rites as tributes continue to pour in for the respected actor

Nollywood actor and content creator Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba, has found a touching way to mourn veteran actor Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan.

Woli Agba, who is also a singer, released an emotional tribute song dedicated to the late actor following his death.

Woli Agba paid tribute to late veteran actor Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan through an emotional song. Photo: Woli Agba/Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

The actor shared the special music tribute on his Instagram page on Monday, August 24, as colleagues, fans and loved ones continued to remember Ogogo.

Rather than simply writing a message of condolence, Woli Agba used his musical talent to express the pain of losing one of the industry's respected figures.

Ogogo's death leaves Nollywood mourning

Ogogo died after battling cancer on Sunday, August 23. His death came as a painful loss to the Yoruba movie industry, where he had built a remarkable career spanning several decades.

The veteran actor was subsequently buried according to Islamic rites on Monday, August 24.

Since news of his death emerged, tributes have continued to pour in from actors, filmmakers, fans, and other members of the entertainment industry.

Watch the Instagram video of Woli Agba's tribute song for Ogogo here:

Reactions trail Woli Agba's special tribute song to Ogogo

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oluwagbemisola_lizzy stated:

"We live just to die Goddddddd please 🙏 make a covenant of long life with me and my family"

@raymond_agaba1 shared:

"The craziest part is that people will listen to this song, see how a wonderful legend departed this world, and still refuse to turn away from evil. Ṣé olóríburúkú ni yín ni? Rest in perfect peace, Sir T! Beautiful tribute, Woli Agba."

@fasaweayodele2005 shared:

"You finally made me cry with this. please be kind to people spread love share happiness love genuinely (show it like tomorrow isn’t promised)after all tomorrow isn’t promised sleep well Sir T"

Woli Agba joined scores of colleagues mourning the Nollywood icon following his death. Photos: Woli Agba.

Source: Instagram

Dele Odule breaks down at Ogogo’s burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's close friend and colleague, Dele Odule, broke down in tears and trembled while addressing mourners at the late actor's burial ceremony.

A video of the emotional moment later circulated on social media, touching many viewers.

Source: Legit.ng