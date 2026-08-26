Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships

Grace finished her degree with a CGPA of 4.94, earning First Class Honours and the top spot in her faculty

Ikhariale Grace Osity, a Lagos State University graduate, has taken to LinkedIn to share the remarkable story behind her becoming the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Social Sciences, finishing with a near-perfect CGPA of 4.94.

Grace, who studied Political Science, did not arrive at university on a smooth path. Her journey began with struggles at the JAMB stage before she eventually secured admission into LASU's Department of Political Science. What followed inside the university walls proved just as demanding.

Lagos State University Student Who Almost Dropped Out Emerges Best in Faculty, Shares CGPA

Source: UGC

Near Dropout in 200 Level

In her second year, Grace came dangerously close to abandoning her studies entirely. Financial constraints pushed her to the edge, and she described the period as one filled with silent tears, personal losses, and exhaustion. Many students in similar circumstances do not make it through, yet she kept going.

By the time she walked across the stage at her graduation ceremony in August 2026, the distance she had travelled from those lowest moments made the achievement all the more striking.

She emerged not only as the Best Graduating Student in Political Science but also as the best across the entire Faculty of Social Sciences.

Grace Reflects on Her Achievement

In her own words on her LinkedIn post, she described the journey as intense but ultimately worth it, crediting her faith as the force that carried her through.

"I almost dropped out in 200L due to financial constraints. There were silent tears, losses, and weariness," she wrote, before adding, "GOD DID IT! GOD CAME THROUGH! GOD SPONSORED ME."

She signed off her post with a formal reintroduction: "I am IKHARIALE GRACE OSITY. First Class Honours, B.Sc Political Science. Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Social Sciences. I came, I saw, and I conquered."

Colleagues and Connections Celebrate Grace

The post drew warm congratulations from her LinkedIn network, with many commenting on what her story represented.

Chiemezie Okoye said:

"Congratulations Grace. That journey through the tears and near dropout makes this even sweeter."

Philip Akingbemisola said:

"Congratulations Grace Ikhariale. You have done great for yourself, and this is an outstanding record. You smashed the department's record. The sky is your starting point, and I wish you continued success."

Olamilekan Sanni said:

"Congratulations, Grace. Graduating with a first class in the department of political science is no small feat. Wishing you all the best as you step into this new chapter. Well done, scholar!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng