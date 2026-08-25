The Reserve Bank of India released its official bank holiday calendar listing states that will close branches for Eid ul-Mawlid 2026

Bank branches in 15 states, including Delhi, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, will be shut on Wednesday, August 26

ATMs, internet banking, mobile apps, and UPI will remain available during the holiday across all affected states

New Delhi, India - India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has confirmed that bank branches across 15 states will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Eid ul-Mawlid, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.

As reported on Tuesday, August 25, by NDTV, the holiday falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. Eid ul-Mawlid begins on Tuesday, August 25, and runs through the evening of Wednesday, August 26. In India, Eid ul-Mawlid is observed as a public and gazetted holiday on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

RBI confirms bank closures across 15 states in India on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, for the Eid ul-Mawlid public holiday. Photo credit: @NBOLifestyle

Source: Twitter

States Observing the Bank Holiday

Ground News also reported the central bank’s confirmation.

According to the official bank holiday calendar published by the RBI, branches in the following states and territories will be shut on August 26: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Bank customers in these regions will not be able to access counter services on that day. This means cash deposits, over-the-counter withdrawals, cheque processing, and passbook updates will all be unavailable at physical branches.

Holiday: What Services Will Still Be Available?

Despite the branch closures, customers can still withdraw cash through ATMs. Digital services including internet banking, mobile banking applications, and UPI transactions will continue to function normally throughout the holiday.

Customers are advised to complete any branch-dependent transactions either before or after August 26 to avoid disruption.

About Eid ul-Mawlid

Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca around 570 CE, and Muslims mark the anniversary of his birth and death, both of which fall on the same date, with prayers, processions, and reflection on his teachings of compassion, justice, and equality.

Celebrations typically include the decoration of mosques, streets, and homes with colourful lighting, as well as large public processions held in his memory. The occasion is regarded as a time for Muslims to renew their commitment to the values he championed during his lifetime.

August 26 is an important date for bank customers in India as it is listed among the 2026 gazetted holidays for the Central Government. Photo credit: @RBI

Source: Twitter

According to the RBI holiday schedule, banks will be closed for Eid ul-Mawlid on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in the following 15 states/regions:

Maharashtra - Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur Karnataka - Bengaluru Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal Tamil Nadu - Chennai Uttarakhand - Dehradun Telangana - Hyderabad Manipur - Imphal Jammu and Kashmir - Jammu, Srinagar Uttar Pradesh - Kanpur, Lucknow Kerala - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Delhi - New Delhi Bihar - Patna Chhattisgarh - Raipur Jharkhand - Ranchi Andhra Pradesh - Vijayawada

Read more on public holidays

Universities to close nationwide for holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that universities and polytechnics across Nigeria will be closed after the federal government declared a public holiday to mark Eid ul Mawlid 2026.

Campuses are expected to be largely empty as classes and regular administrative activities come to a halt. Most students are likely to stay away from lecture theatres, while many residence halls, dining facilities, and campus offices may close or reduce their operating hours to cut costs and safeguard facilities.

Source: Legit.ng