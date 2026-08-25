Full List: Banks to Close Branches in 15 States as Authorities Confirm Public Holiday
- The Reserve Bank of India released its official bank holiday calendar listing states that will close branches for Eid ul-Mawlid 2026
- Bank branches in 15 states, including Delhi, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh, will be shut on Wednesday, August 26
- ATMs, internet banking, mobile apps, and UPI will remain available during the holiday across all affected states
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New Delhi, India - India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has confirmed that bank branches across 15 states will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Eid ul-Mawlid, which marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.
As reported on Tuesday, August 25, by NDTV, the holiday falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. Eid ul-Mawlid begins on Tuesday, August 25, and runs through the evening of Wednesday, August 26. In India, Eid ul-Mawlid is observed as a public and gazetted holiday on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
States Observing the Bank Holiday
Ground News also reported the central bank’s confirmation.
According to the official bank holiday calendar published by the RBI, branches in the following states and territories will be shut on August 26: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.
Bank customers in these regions will not be able to access counter services on that day. This means cash deposits, over-the-counter withdrawals, cheque processing, and passbook updates will all be unavailable at physical branches.
Holiday: What Services Will Still Be Available?
Despite the branch closures, customers can still withdraw cash through ATMs. Digital services including internet banking, mobile banking applications, and UPI transactions will continue to function normally throughout the holiday.
Customers are advised to complete any branch-dependent transactions either before or after August 26 to avoid disruption.
About Eid ul-Mawlid
Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca around 570 CE, and Muslims mark the anniversary of his birth and death, both of which fall on the same date, with prayers, processions, and reflection on his teachings of compassion, justice, and equality.
Celebrations typically include the decoration of mosques, streets, and homes with colourful lighting, as well as large public processions held in his memory. The occasion is regarded as a time for Muslims to renew their commitment to the values he championed during his lifetime.
According to the RBI holiday schedule, banks will be closed for Eid ul-Mawlid on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in the following 15 states/regions:
- Maharashtra - Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur
- Karnataka - Bengaluru
- Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal
- Tamil Nadu - Chennai
- Uttarakhand - Dehradun
- Telangana - Hyderabad
- Manipur - Imphal
- Jammu and Kashmir - Jammu, Srinagar
- Uttar Pradesh - Kanpur, Lucknow
- Kerala - Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
- Delhi - New Delhi
- Bihar - Patna
- Chhattisgarh - Raipur
- Jharkhand - Ranchi
- Andhra Pradesh - Vijayawada
Read more on public holidays
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- Saudi Arabia, Sultan confirm date for new Islamic calendar year 1447 AH
- Holiday confirmed in South Africa
Universities to close nationwide for holiday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that universities and polytechnics across Nigeria will be closed after the federal government declared a public holiday to mark Eid ul Mawlid 2026.
Campuses are expected to be largely empty as classes and regular administrative activities come to a halt. Most students are likely to stay away from lecture theatres, while many residence halls, dining facilities, and campus offices may close or reduce their operating hours to cut costs and safeguard facilities.
Source: Legit.ng
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