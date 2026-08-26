A Nigerian identified as Chef Dan asked the EFCC to lend him N400,000 from recovered funds to pay rent

Chef Dan promised to repay the loan at N15,000 monthly over two years in his request to the anti-graft agency

The EFCC's response to the unusual request caught the attention of many online

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has had to clarify its core mandate after a Nigerian man asked the anti-corruption agency to lend him N400,000 from money it had recovered from fraudsters and embezzlers.

The man, who goes by the name Chef Dan, sent the request directly to the EFCC via its official X account, @officialEFCC, saying he was broke and needed help covering his rent before the end of next month.

EFCC replies to Nigerian who asked the agency for an N400,000 loan Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

In his message, Chef Dan proposed a repayment plan: N15,000 every month for two years, which he suggested was a fair arrangement given that the funds were already recovered public money sitting with the agency.

EFCC's response to Chef Dan

The EFCC did not ignore the request. Instead, the agency replied with a measured but firm response, choosing to address it with a touch of humour rather than dismissiveness.

The agency wrote in reply:

"Dear Chef Dan, the 'Financial' in the name of the EFCC doesn't mean we render financial services. You could approach your bank for loans."

The clarification was a reminder that despite the word "Financial" appearing in the commission's full name, the EFCC was established to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes, not to disburse credit or provide relief funds to members of the public.

What the EFCC actually does

The EFCC was set up to combat financial crimes including advance fee fraud, money laundering, and corruption. Funds recovered by the agency are typically returned to government coffers or used in line with court orders and official directives, not redistributed to individuals.

Chef Dan's request, while lighthearted in tone, reflects a broader frustration among many Nigerians struggling with the rising cost of living, housing, and day-to-day expenses in an economy where access to affordable credit remains limited for most working-class citizens.

The EFCC's response pointed Chef Dan, and by extension others in similar situations, towards formal banking institutions as the appropriate channel for personal loan applications.

See the EFCC's response on X here:

2 politicians under EFCC probe got APC appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Betta Edu, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and Ngozi Olejeme, former chairperson of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board, to its 2027 presidential campaign council, despite both women carrying unresolved allegations of financial misconduct.

The party unveiled the campaign council on Saturday, August 22, 2026, with Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara West, named director-general, and Imo governor Hope Uzodimma appointed secretary.

Edu, listed at number 97, will serve as director of women's mobilisation, while Olejeme, at number 37, was assigned the role of South-South zonal director for election planning, coordination and mobilisation.

Source: Legit.ng