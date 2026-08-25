Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the SG Child Support Package during his National Day Rally speech on August 23

The package covers every Singaporean child from birth to age 17, regardless of birth order, with cash gifts and education credits

More than 610,000 children across about 380,000 households are expected to benefit from the new measures

Singapore's government has announced it will provide every Singaporean child with close to $70,000 in direct financial support from birth through age 17, in one of the country's most significant overhauls of family assistance in recent years.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the SG Child Support Package during his National Day Rally speech on August 23, as reported by the Straits Times on August 23.

Singapore Launches $70,000 Child Support Package for Every Singaporean Child

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The package, valued at $62,000 per child, will replace and expand existing family support schemes that varied based on birth order.

What the package includes

The $62,000 package is made up of several components. Parents will receive a $10,000 Baby Gift, paid in two instalments within the first 12 months of a child's birth. Children will also receive $32,000 in Child Credits, disbursed at $2,000 per year from age one to 16.

A $5,000 Child Development Account (CDA) First Step Grant, plus up to another $5,000 in government co-matching contributions, forms the savings component. When the child turns 17, the government will add $10,000 to their Post-Secondary Education Account to help cover higher education costs.

Combined with existing benefits such as the $5,000 MediSave Grant for Newborns and annual Edusave contributions during school years, the total support available to each child rises to about $70,000. This marks a substantial increase from the current range of $27,500 to $56,500, which varied depending on birth order.

Wong said the goal was a fundamental shift in how the government supports families, not just a series of minor tweaks.

"The schemes have become quite complex, and many parents find it hard to understand," he said. "We will make things simpler. Every child will receive the same level of support. We will provide more support not just at birth but throughout the years, as children grow up."

Who will benefit

The new package applies to children already aged between one and 17 in 2026, with transitional arrangements in place for those currently receiving support under older schemes. As of June, more than 610,000 children across roughly 380,000 households are expected to benefit.

Families with three or more children will continue to receive additional support in areas including healthcare, transport and housing.

The government is also reviewing how to extend the existing $5,000 Large Family MediSave Grant to eligible large families that have not yet received it. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of National Development are separately examining further assistance for transport costs and housing support for larger families.

The CDA will also remain open until the end of the year a child turns 16, extended from the current cut-off of age 12, giving families more time to draw on the savings for approved expenses.

Singapore begs families to give birth to more children

Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced a sweeping package of financial incentives designed to encourage more families to have children, as the country grapples with one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

Source: Legit.ng