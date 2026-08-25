Atiku Abubakar's camp distanced the former vice president from comments by aide Paul Ibe on restoring and later removing the fuel subsidy

Spokesperson Phrank Shaibu described Ibe's remarks as unauthorised and materially misleading about Atiku's actual policy position

Atiku's camp said his plan involves a capped, independently audited intervention in domestic refining with built-in exit conditions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has moved to correct what his camp described as a damaging misrepresentation of his energy policy, insisting he has never proposed bringing back Nigeria's old fuel import subsidy regime.

The clarification, issued on August 25, 2026 by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, was a direct response to remarks attributed to Paul Ibe, another aide, who reportedly suggested that an Atiku presidency would "restore fuel subsidy and remove it later."

Atiku Abubakar clarifies plan to restore fuel subsidy after winning in 2027 Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Shaibu labelled those comments "an unauthorised, imprecise and materially misleading characterisation of Atiku's policy position," and made clear that no spokesperson had the authority to redefine or improvise on policy already set by the candidate himself.

What Atiku actually proposes

According to Shaibu in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 25, what Atiku supports is a targeted, capped and independently audited intervention focused on strengthening domestic refining and production, not on subsidising imported fuel. The plan includes measurable exit conditions built in from the start, rather than a fixed withdrawal date.

He used a construction analogy to drive the point home: "You do not remove scaffolding because the calendar says so. You remove it when the building can stand securely on its own."

Atiku camp aims for Tinubu's record

Shaibu used the statement to draw a contrast between Atiku's approach and President Bola Tinubu's decision to end the fuel subsidy in 2023, which triggered sharp price increases across the economy.

"Tinubu transferred the shock of his reforms to Nigerian families," he said, adding that Atiku would instead focus on reducing production and transportation costs, deepening domestic refining capacity, and restoring household purchasing power.

He framed the 2027 presidential choice in stark terms: "The choice is not removal of subsidy versus restoration of subsidy. It is Expensive Nigeria versus Affordable Nigeria."

Atiku, who is a presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), contested the 2023 presidential election and lost to Tinubu. He has been building his policy platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi backs subsidy removal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi reaffirmed his support for petrol subsidy removal at a Nigerian Bar Association conference in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The NDC presidential candidate accused the current administration of failing to channel the N16 trillion subsidy savings into public welfare.

Obi's remarks came as rival Atiku Abubakar reversed his own 2023 position, saying he would restore the petrol subsidy if elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng