Ogogo: Isbae U Shares Memory of His Deceased Father and Late Actor, Opens Up on His Impact
- Skit maker Isbae U paid an emotional tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who died on August 23, 2026
- Isbae U revealed that Ogogo stepped into a fatherly role in his life after the death of his biological father
- The comedian shared a vintage photo of both his late biological father and the veteran actor in a heartfelt post
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Popular Nigerian skit maker Isbae U has broken his silence on the profound bond he shared with late Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, better known as Ogogo, revealing that the actor became a father figure to him after he lost his own dad.
Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, following a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer. He was 66 years old.
He was laid to rest the following day, Monday, August 24, 2026, at the Asade Agunloye Pavilion Ground in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State.
Isbae U Remembers Ogogo
In the wake of the actor's passing, Isbae U took to social media to share a video post capturing moments with the late legend, pouring out his grief in an accompanying message that left many followers emotional.
The skit maker described Ogogo not merely as a mentor or industry figure, but as a genuine paternal presence in his life who stepped in to fill the void left by his biological father's death.
"I have never understood Why people have to die, but I will take it as a reminder that I might be next. Ya Allah, This was a great man, A great Father, A great Mentor, A Great Human, please Grant him Peace, Forgive his Sins, Gift him Paradise and weaponize all his Children with strength to handle this Pain. I love Ogogo So much, He was my Father…. Goodbye my Legend," he wrote.
A Picture Worth a Thousand Words
In a separate post, Isbae U shared a vintage photograph featuring both his biological father and the late actor, a quiet but powerful tribute that underscored how deeply the two men were intertwined in his personal history.
He accompanied the image with the words: "Indeed, To Allah we belong, and to him we shall return 🕊️❤️."
The dual tributes painted a picture of a young man navigating the grief of losing two father figures, one by blood and one by bond, with Ogogo having clearly played a significant role in shaping who Isbae U became.
Ogogo was one of Nollywood's most beloved Yoruba actors, celebrated for decades of work in the Nigerian film industry before his death at 66.
See Isbae U's viral Instagram post mourning Ogogo:
Ogogo's daughter shares last WhatsApp message
Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira, shared her last conversation with the late actor weeks before his death.
In the WhatsApp message, the late actor assured his daughter about his health, urging her to stay strong.
The chat, which was shared online after his demise, has captured attention as many mourned Ogogo.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.