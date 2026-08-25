Kaira, daughter of a late Nollywood actor, shared a cherished dance video with her father on Instagram following his passing

The grieving daughter had been posting regular updates about her father's health battle right up until his final moments

In an Instagram story, Kaira made a deeply personal and heartbreaking request to her late father

Kaira, the daughter of a late Nollywood actor, has broken her silence with a deeply moving tribute to her father, sharing a precious video of the two of them dancing together while he was still alive.

The video, posted to her Instagram page on Monday, 24 August 2026, captured a joyful moment between father and daughter that now carries far greater weight. In the caption, Kaira wrote in Yoruba, asking, "Is it good, Taye?" She also declared her love for him and addressed him by a pet name, Abiolu.

Reactions as Kaira shares emotional dance video with late Nollywood father, pens touching tribute. Photo credit@kirataiwo/@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Kaira had already built a close connection with followers online through a series of updates about her father's deteriorating health. She had been documenting his illness consistently, keeping the public informed through videos until his very last moments.

Kaira's heartbreaking request to her father

Beyond the dance video, Kaira also posted a separate clip on her Instagram story, where she spoke directly to her father. She called on him to rest in peace, expressing her love for him while adding a tender caveat that stayed with many who watched it. She told him to sleep well, but not too deeply.

Fans continue to mourn Ogogo after his demise. Photo credit@ogogo

Source: Instagram

The raw emotion in Ogogo's daughter's words captured something many people could relate to: the desperate wish to hold on to someone even after they are gone.

Here is the Instagram video made by the late actor's daughter as he continues to mourn him:

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments section with messages of love and condolence.

@queenportable1 wrote:

"So sorry sis"

@wumitoriola shared:

"Love, strength and prayers"

@yeye_kudi_courtroom commented:

"It is well My condolences."

@mz_kyraah reacted:

"Almighty Allah will comfort you and grant him Jannah ."

@ms_wassy wrote:

"My darling Kirah, may ALLAH hold you close during this difficult time"

Senator Yayi makes final tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng had reported that Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi honoured the late veteran actor Ogogo with a massive billboard tribute following the actor’s death.

The tribute, unveiled on Monday, August 24, 2026, featured a large image of the departed actor alongside an emotional farewell message displayed on a major road.

After Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, tributes poured in from colleagues and friends who shared a special bond with the late actor.

Source: Legit.ng