Dubai granted 10-year Golden Visas to a select group of private sector educators on World Teachers' Day under a royal directive

The awards came under the Golden Visa initiative for outstanding teachers first launched on October 5, 2024, which has since drawn over 835 applicants

Eligible educators must meet strict criteria including academic qualifications, community contributions, and measurable improvements in student outcomes

Dubai has given Golden Visas to private sector educators to mark World Teachers' Day, acting on directives from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

The 10-year residency permits went to a carefully selected group of teachers and educators who have shown exceptional performance at early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions across the emirate.

Dubai honours exceptional teachers with long-term residency, recognising their impact in classrooms and communities. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Golden visa initiative for educators

The awards were made under a dedicated Golden Visa programme for outstanding teachers and educators in private educational institutions, which Sheikh Hamdan first launched on October 5, 2024. Since then, more than 835 educators have submitted applications to the scheme.

Selection is based on a comprehensive professional assessment that considers academic qualifications, notable achievements, contributions to the education sector, community involvement, and feedback from parents and students. The process is designed to be fair and transparent.

To qualify, an educator must work in a private early childhood centre, school, or higher education institution and must have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement or creative contributions to education.

Candidates are also expected to show a clear record of improving educational quality, meaningful recognition within the education community, and measurable positive impact on student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of accredited qualifications.

Supporting Dubai's education 33 strategy

The initiative is tied to Dubai's Education 33, or E33, strategy, which aims to attract and keep talented educators whose expertise improves the learning experience for students while also strengthening the emirate's standing regionally and internationally.

By extending long-term residency to high-performing teachers, Dubai is signalling its commitment to building a stable and competitive education workforce in the private sector, securing the presence of individuals who contribute meaningfully to both classrooms and the broader community.

Source: Legit.ng