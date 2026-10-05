The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau responded after a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday, October 5,

NSIB clarified that investigating the accident falls under military authority, not the civilian safety agency

The bureau said its Flight Safety Laboratory is ready to assist with flight data and cockpit voice recording analysis if the Air Force requests it

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has offered to provide technical support to the Nigerian Air Force following the crash of a military ATR-42 aircraft in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on October 5, 2026.

The bureau's Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., issued a statement clarifying the agency's role and signalling its readiness to assist should the Air Force formally request it.

NSIB speaks on NAF aircraft crash in Ondo Photo Credit: @DefenseNigeria

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the aircraft was travelling on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. The Air Force has since confirmed the incident and said search and rescue operations are active and are being carried out alongside relevant authorities and emergency response teams.

NSIB clarifies its role in the investigation

Vanguard reported that Captain Badeh Jr made clear that because the aircraft involved is a military asset, the responsibility for investigating the crash lies with the Nigerian Air Force, not the NSIB.

The statement reads in part:

"NSIB has received reports of an accident involving a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on 5 October 2026. The Nigerian Air Force has confirmed that the aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred and that search and rescue operations have been activated and are ongoing, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies."

Flight safety laboratory on standby

According to The Punch, despite not leading the investigation, the NSIB said its Flight Safety Laboratory could be deployed to help recover and analyse flight data and cockpit voice recordings from the crashed aircraft. The bureau noted that this assistance would only be provided if the Nigerian Air Force makes a formal request for it.

The offer signals a collaborative approach between the civilian aviation safety body and the military as the Air Force works to determine the cause of the accident.

NAF confirms aircraft crash in Ondo community Photo Credit: @DefenseNigeria

Source: Getty Images

5 things to know about the NAF aircraft crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft with 32 people on board crashed near Igbokoda in Ondo state on Monday, October 5.

The aircraft lost radio contact at 09:13 hours while flying from Benin to Lagos before its wreckage was located near a Naval Base.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that 25 passengers and 7 crew members were on board as search and rescue operations continue.

Source: Legit.ng