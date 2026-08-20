Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo made bold claims about liposuction and tummy tuck procedures during an Awesome Family Podcast appearance

Ogbodo, who now describes herself as a plastic surgery consultant in Nigeria, compared a tummy tuck favourably to a Caesarean section

The actress went further to claim that cosmetic surgery procedures can transform women's sexual experiences in surprising ways

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has stirred conversation online after making a series of striking claims about cosmetic surgery during a recent appearance on the Awesome Family Podcast.

The actress, who has been open about her own surgical journey, positioned herself as a vocal supporter of liposuction and tummy tuck procedures, arguing that public fear around them is largely exaggerated.

Uche Ogbodo made bold claims about liposuction and tummy tuck procedures during an Awesome Family Podcast appearance. Photos: Uche Ogbodo.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

"Liposuction is not the riskiest surgery; it is actually a safe, simple surgery. A tummy tuck is safer than a Caesarean section to me cause a CS cuts through all the layers of your skin to get to the baby, but a tummy tuck is just two layers," she said during the podcast conversation.

Ogbodo's Bold Claims on Plastic Surgery

Beyond the safety argument, Ogbodo revealed she has taken her interest in the subject to a professional level, stating that she now works as a consultant for plastic surgery in Nigeria.

"I became a full advocate for it. I am now a consultant for plastic surgery in Nigeria. I now know that plastic surgery returns a woman's urges to 100%," she added.

The actress claimed that women who previously struggled with arousal or lubrication could notice significant changes after undergoing cosmetic procedures.

"Miracle in a Package"

Ogbodo described the full range of benefits she associates with plastic surgery in vivid terms, saying,

"If you don't use to be wet, you will start getting wet. It comes with a lot of advantages because it is a miracle in a package."

Her remarks have drawn attention across social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on her comparison between cosmetic surgery and a Caesarean section, a procedure that involves significantly different medical risks and outcomes for both mother and baby.

Watch the Instagram video of Uche Ogbodo's interview here:

Reactions trail Uche Ogbodo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@nnamdiumunna stated:

"As much as we want to promote our pages and lash on the algorithm, I think it's better for a medical profession to explain this than an enthusiast."

@boski_original noted:

"She's trying to say that the ladies that died doing it actually died a miraculous death, so their death is was not traffic"

Uche Ogbodo claimed that cosmetic surgery procedures can transform women's sexual experiences in surprising ways. Photo: Uche Ogbodo.

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo ends marriage talks online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo publicly addressed the end of her marriage to Bobby Maris, urging fans to show compassion instead of rushing to judgment.

On July 16, she posted on Instagram that she would not disclose details of her failed marriage unless necessary, emphasising that social media often misleads people into thinking they know the full story.

Source: Legit.ng