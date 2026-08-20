Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) inaugurated Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM in Asaba, describing it as a bridge between government, business, and the people

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by a commissioner, attended the launch and linked the station's goals to his administration's MORE Agenda

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN), called the inauguration a landmark moment and urged the station to tell Asaba's story from its own perspective

Asaba, Delta state - Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), founder and proprietor of Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM, formally launched the station in Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Saturday, August 15, saying it was built to close the gap between government, business, and ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the inauguration, Idigbe said the station was founded on the principles of truth, education, creativity and hope, and that it would go beyond news and entertainment to actively contribute to the development of society.

Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), Founder and Proprietor of Big Heart Radio 92.1 FM, during the station’s inauguration in Asaba, Delta state. Photo credit: Anthony Idigbe

Source: UGC

"Our vision is to build a platform infused with truth, education, creativity and hope: a media platform that creates a meaningful bridge between government, business and the people," he said.

Idigbe described the name "Big Heart" as more than a brand identity, saying it reflected a commitment to integrity, community representation, cultural promotion and enterprise. He added that the station aimed to be trusted rather than merely popular, and to function as a genuine partner in Delta state's progress.

Govt, Traditional Rulers Back the Station

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented at the event by Commissioner for Special Duties Mr Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, congratulated Idigbe and said the station would help connect the government with citizens at the grassroots level.

"Radio remains a powerful platform for information, dialogue and public engagement. Big Heart Radio therefore has an important role to play in connecting government with the people, giving communities a voice and promoting the development of our state," the governor said.

Oborevwori tied the station's stated objectives to his administration's MORE Agenda, particularly around job creation, economic growth, and security. He also called on the management to maintain accurate, fair, and balanced reporting, noting that responsible journalism was essential to a functioning democracy.

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN), said the inauguration marked a turning point for the city.

"Today is a new dawn in Asaba. For the first time, an Asaba son is bringing home an investment of this magnitude, and that is something our kingdom and community must celebrate," Prof Azinge said.

He urged the station's management to use the platform to project Asaba's culture and traditions to audiences both inside and outside Delta State.

Event Draws Prominent Guests

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, chairman of Arise News and ThisDay, who chaired the event, said investing in radio was the same as investing in the voice of the people.

"Radio belongs to the people. It communicates with the people, and it gives the people the opportunity to communicate with their leaders," he said.

Idigbe acknowledged support from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), whose Director-General, Mr Charles Ebuebu, attended the ceremony, as well as his wife, Elizabeth, his family, and other stakeholders who contributed to the project.

The inauguration drew government officials, traditional rulers, media executives, lawyers and business leaders, and is expected to deepen Asaba's growing media landscape.

Broadcaster to Launch Platform Focused on Youth Empowerment

In a related development, broadcast journalist and humanitarian Sean Polotee has confirmed that his online radio station, MÁÁGBỌ̀N FM, will go live on Friday, September 18, 2026, in what he describes as a long-term project to use media as a force for social change across Nigeria.

Polotee, who has spent decades in broadcasting and community advocacy, said the station is conceived as a purpose-driven platform designed to educate, entertain, and empower Nigerians, with a particular focus on young people.

Source: Legit.ng