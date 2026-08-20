Veteran actor Adebayo Salami has broken his silence on colleague Taiwo Hassan’s health battle, urging fans to keep praying for him

Salami expressed confidence that the Yoruba movie veteran, popularly known as Ogogo, will overcome the health challenge despite his current condition

Jide Kosoko also explained why Ogogo cannot be moved from his current hospital despite offers of medical and spiritual assistance

Veteran Nigerian actor Adebayo Salami has joined colleagues and fans praying for Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, amid the veteran actor’s battle with stage-four cancer.

Salami’s message came after Ogogo’s daughters, Shakira and Haleemah Hassan, disclosed their father’s health condition in an emotional video shared online.

Adebayo Salami has broken his silence on colleague Taiwo Hassan’s health battle. Photos: Adebayo Salami/Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

‘Keep praying for us’

In a message posted on his Instagram page, Salami appealed to fans and well-wishers across the world to continue supporting the family with prayers.

“Keep praying for us, keep supporting us, keep believing God,” he wrote.

The veteran actor also expressed optimism about Ogogo’s recovery, adding:

“With God, nothing is impossible. Our dear Ogogo shall bounce back healthily. Biqudratillah.”

Jide Kosoko explains Ogogo’s situation

Meanwhile, another veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has appealed to the public to continue praying for Ogogo.

Kosoko also addressed questions surrounding why the actor has not been moved to another hospital or treatment facility despite several offers of assistance.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Kosoko expressed gratitude to fans, colleagues and well-wishers for their overwhelming support.

However, he explained that Ogogo’s current medical condition makes it impossible to relocate him from the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Read the post of Adebayo Salami on Ogogo's cancer battle here:

Salami expressed confidence that Ogogo, will overcome the health challenge. Photos: Taiwo Hassan Ogogo.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng