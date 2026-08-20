Kaya McKenna Callahan is an actress, travel content creator, and activist best known as the only daughter of soap opera stars Eva LaRue and the late John Callahan. Born into a family built on daytime television, she has steadily carved out her own path — appearing on screen, writing for national outlets, and building a genuine following as a lifestyle creator. Her life took a dark turn when she and her mother were stalked for over a decade, a story now told in a major documentary.

Kaya McKenna Callahan during an interview with "Good Night New York" on November 11, 2025 (L). Eva at the 2026 LA art show in January. Photo by Vivien Killilea, Michael Simon

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kaya McKenna Callahan was born on 6 December 2001 in New Jersey.

was born on in New Jersey. Her father, John Callahan , died on 28 March 2020 after suffering a massive stroke, aged 66.

, died on after suffering a massive stroke, aged 66. She made her on-screen debut in CSI: Miami in 2002 , before she could even walk.

in , before she could even walk. She graduated from Arizona State University's Barrett, The Honors College with a degree in Global Studies.

with a degree in Global Studies. She and her mother are the subjects of the 2025 Paramount+ documentary My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story.

Profile summary

Detail Kaya McKenna Callahan Eva LaRue John Callahan Full name Kaya McKenna Callahan Eva Maria LaRue John Kevin Callahan Born 6 December 2001 27 December 1966 23 December 1953 Birthplace New Jersey, USA Long Beach, California Brooklyn, New York Nationality American American American Occupation Actress, content creator, activist Actress, model Actor (deceased) Known for CSI: Miami, My Nightmare Stalker All My Children, CSI: Miami All My Children, Falcon Crest Education Arizona State University (Global Studies) — — Social media @kayatravels @evalarue —

Who is Kaya McKenna Callahan?

Kaya McKenna Callahan is an American actress, best known as the daughter of actress Eva LaRue and the late John Callahan. She was born on 6 December 2001 in New Jersey, United States.

She is known for CSI: Miami (2002), CBS Saturday Morning (2012), and My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story (2025). Beyond acting, she has built a career as a travel content creator, writer, and activist.

Early life and family background

Eva LaRue and John Callahan began their romance after meeting on the set of All My Children, where Callahan portrayed LaRue's on-screen husband as Edmund Grey. He married Eva LaRue on 30 November 1996 on the island of Lanai in Hawaii.

Kaya's parents divorced in 2005. She is the only child from the couple and has been living in Los Angeles.

Kaya is also the goddaughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Kaya McKenna Callahan and Eva LaRue attend the 2026 LA art show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

What does Kaya Callahan do for a living?

Kaya has been travelling since before she could walk. As an only child, she was privileged enough to have a parent who prioritised travel above all else. By the time she was 13, she had visited 20 countries and ten states in the US.

At 15, she channelled her passion into content creation, starting an Instagram account originally called Topteentraveler and a travel blog website. The account is now called @kayatravels, which she has used to become a content creator skilled in video editing, writing, media analytics, and photography.

As of 2026, her Instagram account has 18,000 followers.

Writing and activism

Kaya's career extends well beyond travel content. She became a contributing writer to the Hollywood Foreign Press/Golden Globe website after writing a tribute about Robin Williams following his death, and was then invited to work as a backstage press volunteer at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Her article about the #StillAGirl awareness campaign on child marriage in the US was published by Teen Vogue. She and her mother Eva have also tried to incorporate charitable work into their travels wherever possible.

Education

Kaya studied at Arizona State University, where she earned a degree in Global Studies. She served as student emcee at the Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and saw her work featured in the official 2023 World Series programme while on the MLB.TV Paid Content team.

She graduated from Arizona State University and Barrett, The Honors College.

What happened to Eva LaRue's husband John Callahan?

John Kevin Callahan was born on 23 December 1953 in Brooklyn, New York, and died on 28 March 2020, aged 66. He was known for his work as Edmund Grey on All My Children and as Eric Stavros on Falcon Crest.

Callahan died after suffering a "massive" stroke at his Palm Desert, California home, and was taken to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, where he was put on life support.

Eva LaRue's tribute post read in part: "Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess."

"He has been my great friend," LaRue told Fox News, adding that "not only is my daughter [Kaya Callahan] grieving so hard, but I'm grieving separately in my way, too."

Eva LaRue honoured her late ex-husband after his death by announcing she was adopting his dog, Cali, which she shared with her daughter Kaya.

Eva and John: their relationship timeline

Year Milestone 1993 Meet on the set of All My Children 1996 Marry on 30 November in Lanai, Hawaii 1997 Co-host the Miss America pageant together 2001 Kaya McKenna Callahan born, 6 December 2005 Divorce finalised 2020 John Callahan dies of a stroke, aged 66

Eva LaRue's daughter in the stalker documentary

Paramount+ released a two-part documentary, My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, which premiered on 13 November 2025, telling the harrowing true story of how Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker.

Over the course of 12 years, Eva LaRue received more than three dozen letters from an unknown sender who referred to himself as "Freddie Kruger", containing threats to end the life of LaRue and her young daughter.

As Kaya grew older, the stalker began to focus on her directly, calling her school and claiming to be her father in an attempt to pick her up.

"My worst fear was that everything that he said in those letters could become a reality," LaRue said in the documentary trailer. The documentary "tells the harrowing true story of how Emmy Award-winning actress Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker. Operating from the shadows, he taunted and terrorized their lives while his identity remained a mystery, even to the FBI."

Using genetic genealogy — the same science used in identifying the Golden State Killer — the FBI took DNA from the envelopes LaRue received and matched them to the relatives of various suspects.

On 8 September 2022, James David Rogers, 58, was sentenced by US District Judge John A. Kronstadt for stalking Kaya McKenna and her mother for 12 years.

Kaya McKenna Callahan (b. 12/6/01) and her parents, Eva LaRue and John Callahan. Photo: Virginia Sherwood

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

The biggest recent development for Kaya is her appearance in My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, which premiered on Paramount+ in November 2025. The two-part documentary covers how Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker.

Eva LaRue also recently departed General Hospital, where she played Natalia Rogers-Ramirez. Her character shared an emotional goodbye with Sonny Corinthos in the 30 June episode. LaRue told Soap Opera Digest that fans "just hated my character so much."

On the professional side, Kaya announced she would be relocating to New York City to work for Major League Baseball at its office headquarters.

Net worth

No verified net worth figure for Kaya McKenna Callahan exists from reliable sources such as Forbes or Celebrity Net Worth. Estimates from smaller sites suggest her net worth may be between $100,000 and $1 million, derived from acting, content creation, and writing. These figures should be treated with caution given the limited source quality.

FAQ

Who is Kaya McKenna Callahan? She is an American actress, travel content creator, and activist, and the only daughter of soap stars Eva LaRue and the late John Callahan. What is Kaya McKenna Callahan known for? She is known for her early appearance in CSI: Miami (2002), her 2025 documentary My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, her travel content on Instagram (@kayatravels), and her Teen Vogue article on child marriage. How old is Kaya McKenna Callahan? Born on 6 December 2001, she is 23 years old as of 2025. What happened to Eva LaRue's husband John Callahan? John Callahan died on 28 March 2020 after suffering a stroke. He was 66 years old. Where did Kaya Callahan go to college? She attended Arizona State University and Barrett, The Honors College, where she graduated with a degree in Global Studies. Who is Kaya Callahan's godmother? Kaya is the goddaughter of actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. What is the stalker documentary about? My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story tells the story of how Eva LaRue and Kaya endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a stalker who taunted their lives while his identity remained a mystery, even to the FBI. Is Kaya McKenna Callahan on social media? Yes — she posts travel, food, and fashion content on Instagram where she has 18,000 followers.

Quick facts

She made her TV debut in CSI: Miami in 2002, as an infant.

in 2002, as an infant. She graduated from Arizona State University's Barrett, The Honors College with a degree in Global Studies.

Her #StillAGirl article on child marriage was published by Teen Vogue .

. She is the goddaughter of actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

She relocated to New York City to work for Major League Baseball's office headquarters.

Legit also highlighted facts about Eva LaRue's marital history, detailing her three marriages and her current single status. Beyond her relationships, LaRue has faced significant hardships, including a prolonged stalking ordeal that spanned over a decade and profoundly impacted her and her daughter's lives.

Source: Legit.ng